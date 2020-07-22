WEST PARIS – Irene Mae Sessions born on March 5, 1941, in Locke Mills, Maine, to Lawrence Alton and Ethel Lillian (Smith) Sessions, died of natural causes at her home in West Paris on July 13, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Eris Elaine Sessions of Oxford, Maine, and her aunt Nada M. Sessions of Bethel, Maine and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, three uncles and one aunt.

Irene was an avid lover of traveling in books from the time she learned how to read. She was a regular voter and always said, “Of course I’m a voter, it’s everyone’s responsibility.” Shopping was an event to Irene. She would dress all up with a finishing touch of bright red or pink lipstick. She did not want to be hurried, she loved to browse. She enjoyed eating out, some of her favorites being pizza, lobster rolls and Chinese seafood, often followed by ice cream. She LOVED her animals, feeding her cat, Bobby, as well as many birds and squirrels.

She attended the West Paris Baptist Church and their pastor will preside over a graveside service on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Songo Pond Cemetery in Bethel, Maine.

Directions to Songo Pond Cemetery from Oxford Hills: Go past Norway Lake on Route 118, at Papoose Pond turn right onto Hunts Corner Road, continue straight ahead following Route 35 and turn left onto Patte Brook Road and you will soon see the cemetery on your left.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

