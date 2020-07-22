BOWDOINHAM – Our dear Ron left this world at 77 years of age on July 21, 2020. Cancer may have ravished his body, but his spirit remained strong.

Ron enjoyed working with wood and took up carving as a hobby. Ron had some talent in this area and when asked what he had carved his modest, standard reply was, “woodchips”. Late in life Ron decided that he wanted to learn to play the guitar. Ron sought the help of his younger cousin Terry whose talent is legendary. Ron considered Terry a younger brother, who shared a love of the instrument and also diagnosis. They made a promise that the first to leave the confines of this world would save a seat for the other. We know they’re now together and the lessons continue.

You might have known Ron and more importantly the person he was if:

? You were in the County or Bangor in the early to mid-40s.

? You lived in the St. Pat’s neighborhood of Lewiston, attended the Parish Grammar school, or swam at the city pool.

? You worked the 3rd shift at the Bates Mill in the early 60’s where Ron also worked to support his single mother and grandmother.

? You attended Lewiston High School and graduated in 1962.

? You were a member of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army and stationed at Ft. Bragg from the early to middle 60’s.

? You lived on the Eastern Shore of Maryland where Ron lived after his military service.

? You worked at Bath Iron Works from 1982 to 2010 and were in Dept. 19 or in the Engineering Dept. ?QC.

Ron is sadly missed by his wife Grace of 46 years; sons Ron II and his wife Missi of Henderson, NV, Sean and his wife Ayla of Richmond, ME and Justin and his wife Teresa of East Freetown, MA; grandsons Ron III, Cameron, Gray, Aiden and Corbin; granddaughters Adeline and Sophia, brothers and sisters by marriage, cousins, nephews and nieces, and recliner buddy Turbo.

Ron is joined in passing by his mom Ethel; brothers Joseph and Robert, brothers and sisters by marriage, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and, nieces.

Our family thanks the many medical personnel at several facilities who took loving care of our Ron. We also sincerely appreciate the CHANS hospice team of Pam, Susan, Beth, Cindy, Kim and Karen who made the rough road of this journey so much less rocky.

It is Ron’s wish that a private Mass be offered and that close friends and family members celebrate his life.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.kincerfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.

« Previous