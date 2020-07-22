Karen Flynn of Bowdoin sings “No True Good-Bye” at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn on Wednesday. Flynn’s performance was recorded for the annual Butterfly Release Celebration, which will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, featuring speakers, music, reading of names and the release of monarch butterflies, was prerecorded. The public may view it at 11 a.m. Saturday at Androscoggin’s website: Androscoggin.org or on the Facebook page, AndroscogginHomeHealthcareAndHospice. Flynn was part of the Androscoggin hospice team for 30 years before retiring this year. The deadline for butterfly donations has passed, but donations can still be made at Androscoggin.org. Last year Androscoggin provided $1.6 million in free care for 703 patients, Kristin Melville of Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Karen Flynn of Bowdoin performs every year during the Butterfly Release Celebration. She wrote the song “No True Good-Bye” for the 2020 release. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo