POLAND — The winners of the annual Bruce M. Whittier Scholarship were recently announced, with four Poland Regional High School seniors each receiving a $1,000 award. Scholarships were awarded based on academic achievements, volunteer work, extracurricular participation and an essay.
Scholarship winners are:
Alyssa Ann Gagne, daughter of Kevin and Tracy Gagne of Minot. She plans on attending the University of Maine in Orono.
Noelle Lynn Sturgis, daughter of Tracy Game of Minot, plans to attend Gordon College.
Logan Lajoie, daughter of Tina Lajoie and Daniel Lajoie of Minot, plans to attend the University of New Hampshire.
Pearl Gilbert, daughter of Tim and Marjorie Gilbert of Poland, is planning to pursue a career in international relations.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
Downeast couple buy first investment property in downtown Lewiston
-
News
Lewiston emergency shelter deemed a success after closure
-
Connections
Summer Experience to teach student leadership
-
Connections
Library discussion to focus on ‘Maine at 200: How Should Life Be?’
-
Connections
Poland students win Whittier Scholarships