POLAND — The winners of the annual Bruce M. Whittier Scholarship were recently announced, with four Poland Regional High School seniors each receiving a $1,000 award. Scholarships were awarded based on academic achievements, volunteer work, extracurricular participation and an essay.

Scholarship winners are:

Alyssa Ann Gagne, daughter of Kevin and Tracy Gagne of Minot. She plans on attending the University of Maine in Orono.

Noelle Lynn Sturgis, daughter of Tracy Game of Minot, plans to attend Gordon College.

Logan Lajoie, daughter of Tina Lajoie and Daniel Lajoie of Minot, plans to attend the University of New Hampshire.

Pearl Gilbert, daughter of Tim and Marjorie Gilbert of Poland, is planning to pursue a career in international relations.

