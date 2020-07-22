Charges

Lewiston

• Faiz Luka, 43, of Winway Circle, South Portland, on charges of burglary, violating a protection order and violating conditions of release, 6:25 a.m. Wednesday on Laurier Street.

Auburn

• Luke Merriam, 36, of 681 Fish St., Leeds, on charges of refusing to submit to arrest and violating conditions of release, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Center Street.

• Terry Himple, 49, of 16 Davis Court, Brunswick, on charges of violating conditions of release, assault and refusing to submit to arrest, 12:36 a.m. Wednesday on Third Street.

Androscoggin County

• Donald Philbrook, 40, of 30 Woodside Drive, Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of terrorizing, 1:32 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

