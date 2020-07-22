LIVERMORE — Applications are available for the Pollard Scholarship and must be returned to the Town Office by 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
Livermore residents pursuing a higher education are eligible for the $1,000 annual scholarship.
Applicants must provide a statement explaining why he or she wants the scholarship, demonstrate residency in Livermore for at least five years and provide proof, usually a transcript, showing successful completion of at least one grade level or unit at a post-secondary school, college or university.
A random drawing from the pool of qualified applicants will be held prior to the Aug. 17 selectpersons meeting.
To be fair to all applicants, the winning scholarship recipient must wait a full year before applying again.
The Pollard Scholarship has been awarded annually since 1980 when a half-century-old box was opened and papers outlining Augustus Pollard’s wishes were found. He had set aside funds and left instructions for the interest to be used each year to help a Livermore student with his or her higher education.
