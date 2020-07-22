DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a massage chair and offer mobile massage. I can be reached at: [email protected] — Robyn, no town

ANSWER: This is in answer to someone looking for an in-home massage therapist in the July 17 Sun Spots. I’m adding Robyn to the Rolodex and also hoping for more recommendations. Having a massage in the comfort of your own home sounds extra luxurious to me!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for someone in the Lewiston/Auburn area who can reupholster cushions. — No name, no town

ANSWER: In Greene, I have Doreen Gendron at Unique Designs (754-0048). Morin’s Furniture also knows a couple people who handle projects. Call the store in Lewiston at 782-7511. Other options are Custom Canvas & Upholstery, LLC (954-299-6374) at 134 Main St., Suite 8, in Lewiston and Comfy Cushion Upholstery (212-6195) at 995 Center Street in Auburn.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Would you happen to know someone handy who could come to my home to fix a gas leak on

my snowblower? I am not able to transport it for repairs. I am willing to pay a reasonable price.

I love Sun Spots! Keep up the great work you do for us. — Nancy, no town

ANSWER: I sure do! The nice people at LaPointe’s at 1003 Sabattus St. in Lewiston can help you out. They service and sell snowblowers, lawn mowers, etc. and will pick that leaky machine up for you, fix it, and bring it back. Call them at 783-8661 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Another choice in Reggie’s at 1334 Minot Ave. in Auburn (783-0558). They also provide pickup and delivery of your machine if you’re close by.

It’s good that you’re thinking about taking care of this now. However, keep in mind that the snowblower will need to be tested after it’s repaired … I was told that the temperatures need to drop into the 30s to do that so September is a good time to call to schedule an October repair date.

With the crazy year we’ve had, who knows what will happen? I suppose we need to be ready for anything, including early snow!

If there are other small engine repair people to recommend, you know what to do!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was the recipient of a very thoughtful person’s good deed the other day. My vehicle was parked in the lot adjacent to Maison Marcotte where I live. A kind person left a note on my van window telling me to check my tires on the passenger side of my vehicle. I am so thankful because I would never have noticed that I had two flat tires. I want to thank whoever it was for taking the time to warn me of this situation. It was so kind of them.

Thank you, Sun Spots Lady, for providing us with an outlet to share these good deeds. — Claire, Lewiston

ANSWER: And this right here is why I so enjoy being “the Sun Spots Lady.” You have no idea how often I read these notes from my readers with tears in my eyes.

