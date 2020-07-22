FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area will offer an adjusted Summer Experience this year in light of the current pandemic, incorporating additional safety measures and precautions. Only one session will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, July 27 to 31. Participation will be limited to eight students.

The Summer Experience will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, Middle Street, which will allow more space to physically distance. United Way will offer face coverings, wipes and hand sanitizer and encourage regular hand washing practices.

The experience is open to any student in Greater Franklin County, including Livermore and Livermore Falls, who will be going into eighth or ninth grade this fall. United Way will provide lunch, snacks, drinks and mileage reimbursement to get kids to/from the program. There will be guest speakers, visits to partners, projects and volunteer opportunities. Students will have the chance to meet and socialize with peers, learn about community resources, identify a need the student sees in the community and begin to address the need with a Day of Impact project. They will develop leadership skills, learn the value of volunteering and implement a project on a budget

Interested students, parents and case managers should call 207-778-5048 for more information or to sign up over the phone. For more information about the United Way and upcoming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva.

« Previous