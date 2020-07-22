LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library will be open by appointment starting Tuesday, July 21. Browsing by appointment will be available Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Please read the all the safety guidelines before making an appointment.

Ideally, you’ll come alone wearing a cloth face covering and carrying only your library card. We can only allow five people in at a time and then for only 30 minutes. Copying, printing, faxing, and scanning will once again be available. Due to social distancing, only two public computers will be available and, again, by appointment only (30 minutes max).

Curbside will continue to be available to those who prefer it or cannot wear a mask. Interlibrary loans (borrowing from other libraries) will be back this same week. We look forward to seeing everyone and appreciate your help in keeping our community safe.

Treat’s COVID Conduct Guidelines:

1) Do not come to the library if you feel sick.

2) Face coverings are required (per library policy, State of Maine, and CDC guidelines).

3) Maintain at least 6 feet of distance in all areas.

4) Follow library signage and directions for accessing materials.

5) No food or drinks, shopping bags, backpacks, or extra items.

6) Limit your library visit to 30 minutes or less.

7) Limit the visit to only one member of your family (no children under 8 years), if possible.

8) Return materials in the book drop before entering.

9) Sanitize your hands upon entry and before leaving (sanitizer will be provided).

Failure to comply may result in your being asked to leave the library and suspension of library privileges. Treat Memorial Library is following local and state regulations and guidelines. Patrons should be aware that there is some risk inherent in using shared spaces and shared materials. We cannot guarantee a perfectly safe experience, but with your help together we will get through this. Thank you.

We would like to remind everyone that we cannot accept book donations at this time, for Covid related safety reasons. Thank you.

Summer Reading Program will be wrapping up in August, but there is still time to participate and donate to the food bank. Please call the library to request an offline reading log or sign up at treat.beanstack.org to track your reading online. Check out our online programming on Facebook. Create your own Fairy Tale Theater with us at noon on Saturday, August 1 . Tune in for the Summer Reading Finale at noon on Saturday, August 8 .

The final Story Cube Writing prompt for the summer will be posted Friday, August 7 at 2 p.m. Get inspiration from our roll of the Story Cubes to write your own story.

Need another mental escape? Check out our Armchair Traveler Game on Facebook every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Traveling may be limited right now, but traveling in our imaginations is still possible.

Art Therapy Thursdays at 3 p.m. on Facebook offers ways to create beautiful art and a calm state of mind.

Join us Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Online Story Time as we share some of our favorite picture books and stories.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Always remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

