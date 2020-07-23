BUCKFIELD — The Select Board held an emergency session Thursday evening and approved posting the job for interim town manager.

Town Manager Joe Roach submitted his resignation earlier this week. Roach, who will remain on the job until Aug. 21, has said he is accepting a town manager’s position “in another Maine municipality beginning at the end of August.”

Roach has served Buckfield since February 2018.

The board accepted the wording of the job posting, saying applications and resumes will be reviewed as they come in, with a start date of Aug. 18 to give the individual a couple of days to work with Roach.

The interim town manager will serve for up to six months.

According to the job posting, the ideal candidate will have “three or more years of municipal management experience in the town meeting-selectmen-town manager form of government.” The candidate should have at least a Bachelor of Arts degree in public administration.

The town manager wears many hats in Buckfield. That individual will also serve as road commissioner, code enforcement officer, health officer, emergency management director, General Assistance director, public access officer and tree warden.

With less than a month to find a suitable interim manager, the board expressed some concern about having enough time to find someone.

“What if no one applies for the position?” Martha Catevenis asked.

“That’s a tricky question,” Chairwoman Tina Brooks responded.

The board discussed a few options if the right candidate does not step up. The town could contract with town manager services with a neighboring community. The board could also appoint someone from outside Buckfield or select a current town department head.

“I’m confident that we’ll get a response,” said Cheryl Coffman, who is the only selectperson who has gone through the process before.

She said a retired town manager would likely apply for the six-month opening.

Officials will negotiate the salary, based upon the candidate’s experience and qualifications.

The town will also start advertising for a permanent town manager. No timetable was discussed for that job search.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: