AUGUSTA — The Trek Across Maine and the American Lung Association have announced this year’s virtual event raised $550,000 from April 13 to June 30. The funds will be used for COVID-19 research and to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through research, education and advocacy.

This year, 1,261 cyclists from California to Maine registered for the 36th annual event that was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In going virtual, event registration increased by 13 percent and the American Lung Association used new fundraising ideas, including the use of photos and videos on social media.

The annual fundraising ride is typically held on Father’s Day weekend along a route from Brunswick to Lewiston, Waterville and Augusta. Registration is already open for the 2021 Trek Across Maine and more than 250 people have registered. To participate, volunteer or donate, visit TrekAcrossMaine.org.

