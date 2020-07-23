Neptune isn’t a far away planet. He isn’t a Roman god of the sea. He is a very sweet, little cat.

One year old Neptune has all the qualities you could ask for in a cat. He is very playful. He engages well with anyone that is willing to entice him with a toy on a string. He is friendly. He gets along very well with other cats.

Neptune is the purrfect choice for anyone that wants to introduce a cat to their family. Although he is an adult feline, he is very kitten-like in appearance and energy.

If you want to add a cat to your family you don’t have to go out of this world or to the bottom of the sea; you just have to adopt Neptune at Responsible Pet Care.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

