CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Daniel Radcliffe, 31; Paul Wesley, 38; Marlon Wayans, 48; Woody Harrelson, 59.

Happy Birthday: A steady pace forward will get you where you want to go this year. It’s OK to do things differently, use your imagination and create something new and exciting. Trust in your ability to get things done and your persuasiveness to solicit the help you need to launch your plans this year. A positive change is heading your way. Your numbers are 5, 17, 21, 24, 33, 39, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on what you want to achieve. Don’t waste time and energy on negative situations, arguments or people who are too demanding. Consider what you want to accomplish, and follow a direct path to your designated destination. Romance will ease stress. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a moment to mull over what’s happening around you. The changes others make will present an opportunity or a challenge, depending on how you handle the situation. Don’t act in haste or on hearsay. Verify information and proceed. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a step back, think matters through thoroughly and regroup. An emotional situation will be easy to handle if you are practical, intelligent and have something to offer that persuades others to support your efforts. Personal growth, fitness and love are encouraged. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Listen to your inner voice, and you will know precisely how to handle a delicate matter. You may not fancy a change, but today you will benefit if you make a move. Trust your intuition, and take a leap of faith. 4 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set your sights on what you want, but don’t go overboard trying to achieve the impossible. Do your research, and you’ll discover the ins and outs that will help you implement the success you are looking for at a price you can afford. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let an emotional matter come between you and common sense. An effective change can make your life better and your troubles diminish. Do what’s best for you, and you will feel good about what you’ve accomplished. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your thoughts to yourself, and go about your business. Focus more on personal growth, achievements and health, not what others are doing. Don’t let the implications or changes others make disrupt your plans or your life. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Discuss your options with someone who has experience, and the information offered will help you make a decision that will influence your future and where and how you live. Apply your skills and knowledge to something that excites you. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t get hung up on detail. Take a step back, consider what’s most important to you and do what you feel will bring the return or response you want. Don’t let anyone mess with your personal life or emotions. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what makes you feel comfortable. Altering your living space to fit your lifestyle will ease stress. An investment will pay off if your decision to invest was for practical reasons. Clear thoughts produce excellent results. 5 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep busy. Self-improvements will keep you from laboring over emotional issues you cannot change. You can’t buy love or respect. Primping, pampering and spending quality time with someone you love are favored. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider what you enjoy doing most, and try to work it into your daily routine. A little comfort, kindness or relaxation will go a long way toward easing stress. A creative project will lead to unexpected opportunities. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are alert, loving and possessive. You are outgoing and popular.

