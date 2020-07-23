BOSTON — The former Evans Notch administrative site in Bethel was recently conveyed by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) after a successful marketing and sales effort led by the U.S. General Services Administration. The former USFS property was sold to the highest bidder for $245,005.

Vacant since 2016, the 9.93+/- acre former USFS Evans Notch administrative site is located at 18 Mayville Road in Bethel. It consists of two contiguous parcels of land and is improved with seven structures, including an 1,800-square-foot ranch-style office building and a 3,700-square-foot, seven-bay garage. It is two miles from the Bethel Regional Airport and seven miles from Sunday River Ski Resort.

The USFS’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. Proceeds from the sale will be retained by USFS, and may be used for the acquisition, improvement, maintenance, reconstruction or construction of a facility or improvement for the National Forest System.

The property was offered via online auction as part of GSA’s mission to deliver value and savings in real estate, acquisition, technology and other mission support services across the government.

GSA’s New England Region provides centralized procurement for the federal government by managing its real estate portfolio, products and services throughout Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.