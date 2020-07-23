A Hebron man became a millionaire this month after purchasing a scratch lottery ticket from Polly’s Variety store in Oxford.

The Maine Lottery identified the winner on Thursday in a news release as Mark Ramsdell of Hebron, the owner of Ramsdell & Sons Construction. Ramsdell has worked as a contractor for 30 years.

He purchased the winning $1 million ticket from the game known as the $50 Million Cash Blowout, the Maine Lottery said.

“I was shaking in my boots after I scratched off the ticket … I went right back to Polly’s and told Lisa, you’re not going to believe it,” Ramsdell said. Lisa Annanbe is the owner of Polly’s Variety. The store will receive $10,000 for selling the million dollar ticket.

After state and federal withholding taxes, Ramsdell received a check for $710,000. He said he plans to use the money to pay off his debts and help his kids, and is considering purchasing a lakefront property that he can fix up.

Ramsdell told the Maine Lottery that he has always tried to be good to people, adding that is why he is not rich – at least until now.

