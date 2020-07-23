WEST PARIS — Due to the Covid 19 virus, the West Paris Historical Society has yet to feel safe enough to hold a meeting this year and by the way things are happening it is doubtful that the hall will be open this year.As time marches on, the Society still has monthly obligations is asking members to please mail your annual dues of $10 to West Paris Historical Society, c/o Elaine Emory, P.O. Box 231, W. Paris, ME 04289. The Society thanks you for your cooperation and looks forward to seeing all of you as soon as all is safe.

