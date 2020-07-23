Enshrined in the Declaration of Independence are the words “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Now is a critical time for Maine to elect a representative who both values these rights and has a plan to fight for them.

Gratefully, Laurel Libby, candidate for Maine State Representative of District 64, is up to the task.

Libby, a lifelong Mainer, plans to secure Mainers’ those rights by fighting against heightened government restrictions. As a political activist, she has a history of standing up for personal responsibility and individual freedom. As a member of the Maine House of Representatives, she would have the power to give Mainers back autonomy over their own lives.

Those people who love liberty should vote for Laurel Libby.

Martha Howard, Auburn

