MINOT — After announcing the canceling of the annual Sunday’s in August services at The Center Minot Church, The Minot Historical Society has received requests to reconsider the decision. After much consideration the Society will open the church for services the five Sunday’s in August, starting August 2nd.
Pastor Frances Lodge has offered to lead the services and music will be provided. Social distancing and masks will be required. The historic church is located at 512 Center Minot Hill Road in Minot. The Society is looking forward to sharing this historic building with you.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Harrison voters OK spending, policies, ordinances
-
Oxford Hills
SAD 17 school, technical, adult ed budgets easily pass
-
The Bethel Citizen
Greenwood discusses town beach use
-
The Bethel Citizen
Voters approve all articles at town meeting
-
The Bethel Citizen
Rotary still hoping to have sale