MINOT — After announcing the canceling of the annual Sunday’s in August services at The Center Minot Church, The Minot Historical Society has received requests to reconsider the decision. After much consideration the Society will open the church for services the five Sunday’s in August, starting August 2nd.

Pastor Frances Lodge has offered to lead the services and music will be provided. Social distancing and masks will be required. The historic church is located at 512 Center Minot Hill Road in Minot. The Society is looking forward to sharing this historic building with you.

