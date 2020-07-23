Charges

Lewiston

• Hubert Brooks, 34, of 135 Chestnut St., Portland, on a charge of reckless conduct with a firearm, 10 p.m. Wednesday at 135 Bartlett St.

• Cheyenne Keaton, 18, of 111 Blake St., on a warrant charging domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault, and terrorizing, 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 167 Pine St.

• Barry Williams, 44, of 25 Pine St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4:10 p.m. Thursday at that address.

Auburn

• Antwan Gildersleeve, 111 Lake St., on a warrant charging a violation of bail, midnight Thursday at that address.

