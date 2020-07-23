DEAR SUN SPOTS: Recently while attending a service at Gracelawn Memorial Park I found a lady’s ring. It looks as if it may have been on the ground for a while. If you think this ring may belong to you, please call me at 345-9410. — Elaine, Minot

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We are a small group of seniors who like to get together once a week to knit. We are running short on yarn and are asking if any readers have yarn of any kind they no longer want I’ll pick it up. My phone number is 783-0273. — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: Be sure to check out thrift stores, Salvation Army and Goodwill, too, if anyone in the group is going out. These stores often have great deals.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: There was a request for a wall phone a while ago. I’m not sure what the writer wanted, but I saw one advertised in the Vermont Country Store catalog. The address is PO Box 6998, Rutland, VT 05702-6998. The phone number is 1-800-504-4623.

ANSWER: Thanks for the helpful information. The Vermont Country Store is a great place to shop for those nostalgic items if you want a new something-or-other. I highly recommend you check out thrift stores and yard sales first. The other day I saw a box of all sorts of phones on an online yard sale site so I know they are out there cluttering up someone’s garage!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I go south for the winter and when I return in May I usually have deer come to my backyard. I usually have treats for them and really enjoy them. Last year a deer visited us during the summer with two babies. What a thrill! They still had their spots and one was still nursing. It’s the first time I ever saw that.

This year I haven’t seen any deer, raccoons, or skunks; only tons of chipmunks and squirrels. Even my birds have been slow in coming to visit, although the bird feeders are full. Do you have any idea what is happening and why?

I appreciate all you do for us. You’re amazing and I look forward to Sun Spots and read it every day. — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: My take on this is that with the pandemic, there aren’t as many people piling into the state so Mother Nature is making the animals very comfortable where they are and they don’t have to be going very far to feel safe and/or browse for food.

When I go for woodland hikes in my area, I’ve seen far less people and noticed a lot more acorns and pine cones. I’ve had a huge porcupine amble across the yard a few times, but the usual raccoon visits haven’t occurred and I haven’t seen the usual turkeys or deer either. There have been a lot a squirrels and birds though, including a bumper crop of egrets and more eagles and ospreys than I’ve ever seen. Our feathered friends have a tendency to gorge on the bounty of the land when it’s available to them so I’m sure no one is going hungry.

I’d love to hear from other readers about wildlife sightings. Do you think the pandemic has had an effect and if so, what have you noticed?

