BETHEL — The Rotary Club is aiming to hold its annual yard sale the last week in August, with some changes.

Unlike previous years, to reduce crowd sizes, the club has decided to start showing items on Tuesday Aug. 25 and will allow people to start shopping that same day. The sale will go until Sunday, Aug. 31.

In the past, the Rotary spent Tuesday through Friday setting up all merchandise and then had an official opening on Saturday.

Items will be set up at the intersection of Parkway and Lincoln Street, close to the site where both the record breaking snowman and snow woman were erected.

The club has appointed a medical advisor to ensure that the club follows all necessary safety guidelines throughout the week. The advisor is a Bethel practitioner and is up to date on CDC guidelines. The advisor will be oversee preparations made by the club and provide advice on whether or not it is prudent to even hold the yard sale. The advisor will not be on-site treating people.

Masks will be for sale for anyone who forgets one. People can choose to wear gloves if they wish, as well disinfect items they touch or purchase.

The Rotary will add new items on a random schedule throughout the week. The club plans to implement a 24-hour shopping honor-system, where people can take items “they want” and pay “what they can.” By introducing this new way of shopping, people will now be able to browse for goods at their own convenience. The club hopes this method will help limit crowd size. Other safety measures they are taking include arranging tables further apart and have fewer items on display at a time. However, as items began to sell, more items will be added.

The annual yard sale is the club’s largest fundraising effort of the year and all of the proceeds return to the community. Much of the funds goes toward scholarships and other children’s programs. The club was able to grant scholarships to 2020 Telstar graduates but is relying on income from the yard sale to benefit next year’s graduating class.

The club will have donation envelopes that can put in the mail and will be offering electronic payment option also. If a Rotarian is working, people can pay them by credit card or by leaving money in the collection bucket.

People do not have to belong to the Rotary to lend a hand. People interested in donating items or volunteering can contact yard sale Coordinator Scott Hynek at 653-9297.

Items the club accepts are toys, tools, sports and yard equipment, housewares and kitchen tools, baskets, holiday decor, home decor, pet supplies, baskets and most furniture (no sleep sofas, computer desks, big filing cabinets or prefab items made of pressboard that are heavy and break apart easily).

This year, the club will not be accepting any books and is instead encouraging people to donate them to the Bethel Library. The club will not be taking clothes either. People who have clothes to donate are being asked to save them for when the district exchange reopens.

Other items the club cannot accept are electronics, tires or any sort of hazardous materials.

