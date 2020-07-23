REGION — All eight towns in School Administrative District SAD 17 voted to approved the proposed $42.9 million budget for the new year. The final count showed 2,959 yes votes, with 1,293 opposing.

Also on the ballot was the district’s $444,829 adult education budget and Vocational Region 11’s $3.76 million budget. Both passed easily – adult education with 71% of 3,247 votes cast and vocational with 75% of 3,398 ballots.

“I appreciate the trust the voters have placed in their school district to address the needs of its students,” Superintendent Rick Colpitts said. “The board worked diligently to ensure the budget balanced the increasing needs of students and the willingness of the taxpayers to address them. We will continue to provide the best education possible with the resources provided.”

Results by town were:

Harrison: 380 yes, 139 no

Hebron: 179 yes, 52 no

Norway: 706 yes, 227 no

Otisfield: 285 yes, 137 no

Oxford: 421 yes, 248 no

Paris: 594 yes, 311 no

Waterford: 246 yes, 95 no

West Paris: 148 yes, 84 no

Board vote

Paris saw three residents vying for two seats on the SAD 17 board of directors. Sarah Otterson was re-elected with 611 votes. Former Director Robert Jewell received 520 votes. Henry Raymond, who was seeking re-election, received 390 votes.

Cole Curtis was the only name to appear on Norway’s school board election ballot and was reelected with 938 votes.

With no candidates in Oxford filing nomination papers to appear on the ballot there the vote fell to a write-in election. The results had Sydney Jackson receiving four write-in votes to serve on SAD’s board. David Dunn, whose term expired but did not file to run again due to COVID-19, and Floyd Thayer each received three write-in votes.

At Dunn’s request, Oxford Town Clerk Elizabeth Olsen will do a manual recount. She explained at last week’s Selectmen’s meeting that the vote counting machine will only tabulate write-in votes if both the box is checked and a name is written on the line beside it. At least 80 votes were not counted as a result.

“I’ve received a lot of calls from people asking about receiving three votes,” said Dunn on Monday. “Some asked if I even voted for myself. Honestly, since I don’t recall whether or not I checked that box, I’m not sure that I did.”

Olsen expects the recount to be done some time this week.

