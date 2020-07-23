|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, July 24
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney
|5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide
|AUTO RACING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|10 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Kansas ARCA 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|GOLF
|8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Third Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN — LG at Doosan
|4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Samsung at Kia
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10 p.m.
PARAMOUNT — BELLATOR 42: Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
|6 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at Cincinnati
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Houston
|10 p.m.
ESPN — LA Angels at Oakland
|NBA BASKETBALL
|5 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Oklahoma City vs. Boston, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Toronto, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla.
|RUGBY
|1 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Sydney at New Zealand
|3 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch
|3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin & Finals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1; WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Men’s Final
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Washington vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
