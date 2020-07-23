NORWAY — In 2019, the WMAG was honored with two generous gifts from our supporters. The art collection of Larry and Lisa Ketner, featuring prize winning works by local painters, and photographs by Chris and Carol Jurack were all donated to support the arts in Western Maine. These beautiful works will be available to purchase in August.

This exclusive opportunity will include works by great local artists, including: Diane Amos, Duncan E. Slade, Irene Duplissis, Jo Northrop Thomas, Dianne Hooper, Barbara Traficonte, Carol Jurack, Alice Wickson, Chris Jurack, Elaine Worchel, Lynn Licher Gifford, and M. Praneson.

Pieces will be available for immediate purchase or silent auction bidding every Saturday in August from 12-3 p.m. Location: Matolcsy Art Center, 480 Main Street, Norway, Maine, 04268

