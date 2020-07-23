MANCHESTER — For college and high school golfers who played at the Maine State Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur, this week’s event at Augusta Country Club provided an opportunity to get back playing competitive golf.

For Lewiston’s Stephan Rodrigue — who will be entering her junior year at the University of Mount Olive, an NCAA Division II school in Mount Olive, North Carolina — the week was really the first competitive rounds she had this summer.

Getting these three rounds was important for the former Blue Devil, who finished seventh overall at the Women’s Amateur with a three-day score of 246.

“I played in one MSGA tournament and I only could play nine holes because it got rained out,” Rodrigue said. “I have been playing a lot this summer, not competitively, obviously, just trying to focus on my mental game. Other than that, it has been a good summer.”

Competitive golf helps Rodrigue, who plays out of Fox Ridge, and who just got word after her round Wednesday that she will have a fall season. Conference Carolinas will begin competition on Sept. 18.

She’s excited, since she couldn’t have a full sophomore season after play was stopped in the spring.

Getting a chance to go up against the best female golfers in the Pine Tree State has helped her get ready for her junior season.

“It’s really key to play in those tournaments to keep your mental game in check really, and your competitive game in check,” Rodrigue said. “If you go out and play nine holes by yourself, you really don’t get that much competition.”

Jordan Laplume of Old Orchard Beach, who finished in a tie for third with a score of 241, will be entering her junior year at Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts, and she will begin her college season on Sept. 10, the Northeast Conference announced earlier this month.

She was glad to get competitive golf going again this summer through MSGA events, after not getting much competitive rounds in this spring at Merrimack.

“It feels amazing. I love competitive golf, I love being at the Maine events where I see all of my friends and all of the older ladies. I love everybody that plays in these events,” Laplume said. “I am happy to be back around the scene of everybody.”

Laplume agreed with Rodrigue that competitive golf helps with the mental game.

Rachel Smith, who also tied for third this week, is unsure when she will be playing in a tournament like the Women’s Amateur again, after transferring from Merrimack College to the University of Southern Maine, where the school canceled sports until Jan. 1 2021.

She also will be in the nursing program, which is also a factor for if she will continue her college golf career.

“I am not sure yet. Nursing, it’s hard, (and do a) sport with it,” Smith said. “I will look into my options, and I have contacted the coach and have been in communication. We will see what happens.”

Smith, who was in the final group Wednesday with eventual winner Ruby Haylock and runner-up Bailey Plourde, enjoys just playing for herself in MSGA events but admitted the Women’s Am brought back the competitive juices like college golf provides.

“This was a fun tournament for me because it was more fun,” Smith said. “I wasn’t playing for anybody but myself and my family pretty much.”

Haylock, who will be a junior at Leavitt, enjoys the high school season as much as playing individually in MSGA events. She will have to wait a little bit longer for that season, after the Maine Principals’ Association delayed the start of the fall sports season, with the first countable games not until Sept. 18.

“It’s one of my favorite sports I have ever played (in) high school,” Haylock said. “I like it can be individual, but you are also playing for your team. My freshman year, we had all new players except for Morghan (Dutil) and I. Her and I had to do a lot of building the team to get them to be good as they can be by the start of the season.”

« Previous

filed under: