RANGELEY – The RFA Street Dance was held on a perfect night on the shore of Rangeley Lake in Lakeside Park, July 15th. Mike Blythe and Friends opened with members Connor Durgin, Autumn-Sky Williams, Daxx Williams and Mike Blythe. They played metal covers and original tunes to enthusiastic applause. JoJo and the Bros played from 7:30 – 10 PM offering up rock classics featuring tight vocals and amazing harp to many appreciative dancers. The band includes Mike Asbas, Nancy Bessey, Tom Narcoso and Joe Montimurro. Attendees were socially distanced and spread out all over the park, as well as in kayaks and boats, and there was even a parasail flyover! This event was presented by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts with co-sponsorship by Ecopelagicon and Forks in the Air.

