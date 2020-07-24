DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a strange question, but I loaned our neighbor a substantial amount of money to save his house three years ago. It was to be paid back when he got his 401K in December this past year. Now that they have the money, he said they don’t have to pay us.

The stress this is putting on my family, due to a medical crisis, is ridiculous. Is there any course of action for us to recoup our money? They were our best friends and we only have texts and the canceled check as proof. No paperwork was signed by them.

Thank you for any guidance on this. I’m just crushed. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Oh dear. All I can think of is that famous line from “Hamlet,” “Neither a borrower or a lender be. For loan oft loses both itself and friend.” This is a very sad situation and truly, the only way you can handle it is to get sound professional legal advice. If there are readers out there who have been in similar straits and have recommendations for legal representation, please write in. You don’t have to go into your personal story; just the recommendation would be helpful.

Some resources to get you started include maine.freelegalanswers.org to post questions online. If you don’t have the funds to compensate a barrister, an option is The Maine Volunteer Lawyers Project at vlp.org. Contact them at 1-800-442-4293 on Mondays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 to11:30 a.m. You can also call 1-888-956-4276 on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s better to email intake @vlp.org if possible.

Pine Tree Legal Assistance (ptla.org) is another resource. You can reach out to them at 784-1558 on Mondays from noon to 2:30 p.m., and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Ken Alden and Ron Hart, Edward Little High School Class of 1950, wish to advise their classmates that due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no reunion at the Chick-a-dee Restaurant on Aug. 1 this year. We hope to see you next year. Stay well. —Ken, Leeds

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where can Auburn residents recycle rechargeable batteries and other items where the battery is built in? — Sharron, Auburn

ANSWER: The best way to recycle these things is to take them to your local recycling center. They know how to recycle all these materials while doing what’s right for the environment. Maine Waste to Energy in Auburn is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 783-8805 if you want to call ahead with questions.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is a thank-you note for an unknown lady. While in line at the checkout counter, this lady came along with a credit card in hand and said to the cashier, “I am paying for this man’s groceries.” I never met her or have seen her before. I want to say a great big thank to you, whoever you are. — Ron, Poland

ANSWER: Wow! What a wonderful surprise for you. It certainly warms my heart to hear these stories and I really do think it encourages others to perform these random acts of kindness. Thank you for sharing.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won't use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

