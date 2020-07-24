Artist Sonja Johnson will host a series of art workshops on consecutive Mondays: July 27th and August 3rd at 2 and 5 PM at the RFA Lakeside Theater. Johnson will demonstrate the techniques of gelatin printmaking and alcohol inks that she utilizes in her exhibit “Reflections on Existence” on display at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, from July 31-August 17, located in the newly renovated lobby of the Theater, located at 2493 Main St, in Rangeley.

On Monday, July 27 at 2:00 PM and again at 5:00 PM, the first workshops will be an introduction to the gelatin mono printing process. (Note this will be in place of the “paint night” sessions that usually take place at this time). Attendees will be introduced to the medium and demonstrations will be given on how to use found objects, natural materials, stencils and transfers to create one-of-a-kind prints. Each participant will produce a set of nature print greeting cards. All materials are provided and there is a fee to participate.

On Monday August 3rd at 2:00 PM and again at 5:00 PM, the second workshop will be an introduction to alcohol inks. Attendees will be shown multiple ways the artist uses the medium to create her work and the endless possibilities for abstract painting, collage and surface design. Students will create paper examples, a ceramic tile and a small glass flameless candle holder. All materials are provided and there is a fee to participate. Please note this offering is for adults due to the solvents and inks which are alcohol based and require careful handling.

Advance Registration is suggested as participation is limited to 10 in each session. To register for any workshop, visit SoJo’s Paint Night on Facebook.

Concerning Covid-19 restrictions, there is a hand sanitizing station and free masks for anyone that does not have one. Masks are required.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, please visit rangeleyarts.org.

