CANTON — Selectmen accepted a $5,000 donation from the estate of Bernard Adams Jr. during their meeting Thursday. The money will pay for perpetual care and maintenance of the Adams’ family plots in Hillside Cemetery on Canton Point.

Adams was born in Canton and died here in February at age 102. He received a Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster for his service and sacrifices in the U.S. Army in 1944.

Since the spring of 2019, the town’s Cemetery Ladies, Prudy Adams, Anne Chamberlin, Robyn McClintock, Carole Robbins and other volunteers, have cleaned over 500 stones in many of the 14 town cemeteries. The group has also hired a company to repair 36 gravestones and a company to remove hazardous trees in Pine Grove Cemetery, according to the 2019-20 annual town report.

In other matters, the board announced that beginning Aug. 1 the Transfer Station hours will be open Wednesday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Selectman Russell Adams will continue as chairman of the board and Carole Robbins will continue as vice chairwoman.

Appointments made for 2020-21 are: Town Clerk/Tax Collector/Treasurer Carol Buzzell, Treasurer Venice Boyce, Deputy Clerk/Tax Collector/Treasurer Jennifer Blodgett, Animal Control Officer Richard Burton, Budget Committee Faith Hutchins, Donna Hebert, Richard Ray, Robyn McClintock and Brian Jordan.

Also, Cemetery Sexton Larry Wright, Comprehensive Plan Committee members Diane Ray, Jackie Kilbreth, Jason Vaughan, Sherri Vaughan, Cindy Wardwell, Sara Moore and Robyn McClintock, Health Officer Donna Hebert, Parks and Trails Committee Carolyn Gray, Robyn McClintock, Becky McDonald, Sara Moore, Jolene Adley and Faith Hutchins.

Others are Planning Board Robyn McClintock until 2022 and Thomas Peters until 2024, and Recreation Committee Rene Spear and Kim Bernard.

Town officials are still seeking to fill positions for a part-time highway department truck driver/helper and for a code enforcement officer/licensed plumbing inspector. Those interested in the positions can call the Town Office for more information at 597-2920 or email Town Clerk Carol Buzzell at [email protected]

