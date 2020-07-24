The political atmosphere has been unusually tame so far, but it seems to be ramping up now to be mean and nasty, so hold on — it will only get worse.

I have devised a method to save my sanity. Because of my disdain for the present administration and the Washington swamp, I mute all political ads that invade the privacy of my home. While in my vacuum of silence, I noticed something — the Susan Collins ads show her with numerous groups of people but she is doing all the talking. Sara Gideon’s ads show she maintains eye contact and her lips are closed, her ears are open.

Does Maine need a senator representing the people of the state in Washington who doesn’t listen to the people’s concerns, but continues to claim, ad nauseum, what wonderful deeds she and her guy Trump are doing for the people of Maine?

Carole Richards, Livermore

