CARRABASSETT VALLEY — This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is “Imagine Your Story!” Traditionally, summer reading programs are designed to encourage elementary-aged children to keep reading during summer vacation. Preventing the “summer slide” continues to be the main objective of summer reading programs. For many families with elementary-aged children, the public library is the only community space available during the summer months where they can access free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs. The benefits of summer reading programming for children:

Children are motivated to read.

Children develop positive attitudes about reading, books, and the library.

Children maintain their reading skills during summer vacation.

Children have access to experiences that further their sense of discovery.

Children have access to experiences through which they can learn to work cooperatively.

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library has a large selection of children’s books including board books, early readers, picture books, juvenile chapter books, and young adult books for all reading levels. We will also have a story walk set up in the patio out back. Program sign-up begins July 15. The first 20 CV Library members who sign up their children can pick up a back pack, reading log, pencil, book mark & stickers while supplies last. We are open by appointment for you and your child(ren) to come inside and choose a stack of books to read! Parents can also sign up their children if preferred. Write a story of your own and we will put it on our CVPL’s Facebook page! Take a few moments to enjoy the Story Walk outside: Miss Maple’s Seeds …pictures and story by Eliza Wheeler. Summer Library Hours: Wed-Fri: 10-5 & Sat: 10-3. Call 237-3535 for more information. See you at the library!

