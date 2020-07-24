LEWISTON — In a second round of COVID-19-related grant allocations, Lewiston-based Community Health Options, the state’s only nonprofit, member-led health insurance plan, donated $10,000 to Tree Street Youth.

Tree Street Youth helps elementary, middle and high school students get learning enrichment, academic tutoring, college preparation, and offers internships or mentoring opportunities for 18- to 24-year-olds.

The donation was part of $30,000 given to three Maine groups.

Community Health Options made an initial round of statewide COVID-19 response grants in May to address immediate food and shelter needs.

