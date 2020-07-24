LEWISTON — Constellation Research recognized Geiger Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Dale Denham in its 2021 Business Transformation 150, an elite list of executives leading business transformation efforts around the globe.

Denham was recognized for his continuous success in leading digital transformation efforts with significant business outcomes. Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts powered the selection process. Each executive demonstrates an understanding of how the business environment is transforming in response to digital and exponential technologies, and help their companies excel during and after the transformation.

