Bryant

SMITHFIELD, RI — Bryant University is dedicated to the pursuit, recognition, and celebration of academic excellence. Michael Gurney, class of 2023, from Industry, ME, has been named to the Deans’ List for the spring 2020 semester.

“These outstanding achievements are particularly commendable as students have overcome significant challenges to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence,” says Provost and Chief Academic Officer Glenn Sulmasy, JD, LL.M. “I am impressed and proud of their resilience, dedication, and innovative spirit.” Congratulations to Michael on this outstanding achievement!

UMaine – Orono

ORONO — The University of Maine recognized 4,201 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the Spring 2020 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 2,763 are from Maine, 1,329 are from 41 other states and 108 are from 43 countries other than the U.S.

Carrabassett Valley: Emma Downing, Finn Mackay, Jonathan Maidman;

Farmington: Ashley Burnham, Tristin McFarlane, Jacob Mealey, Justin Meservier, Nate Pratt-Holt;

Industry: Hanna Deon, Ellie Pelletier, Miles Pelletier, Makao Thompson;

Jay: Hannah Maurais, Hunter Quirrion;

Kingfield: Chase Davis, Katie Maxsimic, Eliza Sitz, Avery Taylor, Seth Thomas, Mallory Toothaker;

New Sharon: Andrew Gardner, Brittany Woods;

New Vineyard: Courtney Withey;

Oquossoc: Wyatt Dellavalle;

Phillips: Anna Zmistowski;

Rangeley: Haley Morrill, Owen Sinclair;

Stratton: Maya Caron, Tanager Karchenes;

Strong: Rowan Jellison, Xavier Romanoski;

Temple: Aidan Salisbury, Will Salisbury;

Wilton: Katie Brittain, Jessie Hutchinson, Tristan Underwood, Abby Wallace, Emma Williams.

UMaine –Farmington

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce its Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are awarded high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are awarded academic achievement.

Avon: Chenoa Savage, Samuel Storer, Emily Yurick,

Carthage: Ashley Hutchinson, Carleen Hutchinson,

Chesterville: Audrey Keith, Heidi Richards, Amber Soha,

Coplin Plt: Jocelyn Stevens,

Farmington: David Ballard, Jacob Barker, Mattyson Bernard, Hannah Binder, Sydney Booth, Kellsie Britton, Vanessa Brown, Tania Bureau, Adriana Burnham, Adrienne Chandler, Jasmine Corkins, Abbigayl Czajkowski, Roxanna Decker, Chelsey Drake, Maria Drew, Brenna Eastman, Kaitlyn France, Adam Gagnon, Emily Hargreaves, Dawn Harris, Alexander Ingalls, Paige Ireland, Damian Ladd, Niki Lake, Suzanne Lauze, Amethyst Leeman, Isaac Libby, Natachia Lovering, Madison Makarewicz, Mecedaidh Phalen, Alexis Pickens, Patience Rousseau, Isaac Seigle, Megan Sheckells, Andrea Swiedom, Samantha Taylor, Sara Taylor, Mackenzie Telfer, Maxwell Testa, Raven Walczak, Lucas Worrell,

Industry: Stevie Taggett,

Jay: Elly Bernard, Benjamin Berry, Alexis Bessey, Alana Cole, Matthew Cornelio, Shae-Lynn Fortier, Katelyn Gervais, Justin Parlin, Lilly Towers, Caryn True,

Kingfield: Kacie Ackley, Kim Hem, Michael Miller, Isaiah Reid, Olivia Scott, Libby Shanahan,

New Portland: Avianna Rafferty,

New Sharon: Gregory Baxter, Taylor Burke, Aidan Finnegan, Ryan Pratt,

North New Portland: Evan Gorr,

Rangeley: Natausha Cogley, Kyle LaRochelle,

Stratton: Ashley LaGross,

Strong: Cailyn Correllus, Alora Ross, Summer Ross, Sarah Stanley,

Temple: Gracie Foss,

Weld: Sadie Storer,

West Farmington: Iris Morgan, Alexis Wyman-LaBelle, Wilton: Brandon Cardona, Alan Collins, John Dickerson, Emilee Eustis, Kaleb Fletcher, Clare Fournier, Emilie Lake, Grace McIntosh, Noah Preble, Hailey Rose, Faith Rouillard, Janis Stinson-Pryor.

Champlain

BURLINGTON, VT — Katherine Taddeo of Rangeley, ME, who is majoring in Degree Design Lab: Writing and Environmental Policy, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Making the Dean’s List is a tremendous achievement in any year, and the global pandemic added unprecedented challenges for all of our students who often juggle academics with many other responsibilities. We congratulate our students on this great accomplishment and honor.

U-Maine -Augusta

UMA Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the University of Maine at Augusta’s 2020 Spring Full-Time Dean’s list and the Fall 2019/Spring 2020 Part-Time Dean’s List.

The Full-Time Dean’s list is issued once a semester and the Part-Time Dean’s list is issued once a year.

Franklin County – Full-time: Jared Brown, Farmington; Michael Chapman, Farmington; Miranda Chapman, Farmington; Amanda Costa, Farmington; Destiny Daigle, Jay; Jenny Welch, Jay; Olivia Ryan, Madrid Twp; Jordan Smith, New Sharon; Matt Hosie, Wilton; Chelsea Kane, Wilton; Nick Richardson, Wilton.

Franklin County – Part Time: Lori Mathers, East Dixfield; Danielle Niles, Eustis; Emma Haywood, Farmington; Benjamin Hitchcock, Kingfield; Morgen Silver, Phillips; Brendan Bracy, Strong; Emily Clemens, Wilton; Lindsay Harvell, Wilton.

« Previous

filed under: