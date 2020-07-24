LEWISTON — “Our main goal at this time is to be present as best we can, so that our Hispanic brothers and sisters are assured of our support.” The words of Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., reflect the desire to offer assistance, faith formation and sacramental peace to the Hispanic community that defines the Office of Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese of Portland.

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the office assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering marriage and baptismal preparation, providing faith formation for adults and children, educating on social service support in the state and helping individuals and families to become more involved in parish life.

The outreach and impact have grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Classes in preparation for the sacraments of baptism, first Eucharist and confirmation are in process,” said Sevigny, who arrived in the diocese in late April to assist with Hispanic Ministry in Maine. “Marriage preparation classes are also underway.”

The Hispanic/Latino presence in Maine is over 20,000 people. Physically connecting with the population is difficult. “It’s really important to find people, the Latinos, wherever they are, especially those who don’t come to church regularly,” said José Osmin Pérez Lopéz, an outreach coordinator for Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese.

“They’re in many different places: in the kitchens of restaurants, on the farms, on the egg farms, in construction, and in so many other places,” said Sister Patricia Pora, RSM, director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry for the Diocese of Portland. “We’ve been doing it little by little. Our community is so rural and so dispersed.”

In addition, since early May, a Spanish Mass has been celebrated and live-streamed from the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 6 p.m. Saturdays on the Prince of Peace Parish Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME); website, https://princeofpeace.me; and YouTube channel. Participants are allowed to attend the Mass in person after registering at www.princeofpeace.me.

Members of Hispanic Ministry regularly meet to discuss progress and decide how best they can help. Future goals include increasing the number of young people involved with the ministry and to enhance its connection to immigrants arriving in Maine.

Anyone who might benefit from the ministry services should contact Sister Patricia at 207-615-2522 or Sevigny at 207-777-1200.

