The properties for the RFA’s Annual Home Tour and Taste of Rangeley have now been finalized. This year’s tour is focusing on beautiful area gardens and one unique property and highlights the work of local architect: Ellen Albrecht of ENS Associates.

The tour will be open August 4, 2020, from 12:30-3:30 PM. The Home Tour is Exclusively Sponsored by ENS Associates and will include the gardens at Blueberry Hill Farm and the Rangeley Inn, the grounds and newly renovated Loon Lodge, and the brand-new Pickford Cottage. Social distancing will be observed and hand sanitizer will be available at all locations; if you are unable to maintain social distance, masks are required – please bring your own.

About Loon Lodge and Pickford Cottage: “At ENS Associates, it has been a pleasure being involved with the renovations and interior details over the years, since the Wood Family purchased the historic, 100-year-old log building in 2006. In 2019 they annexed the Cottage up the hill, and keeping with the camp aesthetic atmosphere did a full renovation using faux metal ceilings, copper countertops, wood blinds, paint colors, rugs and traditional window treatments. The basement garden level renovation in the main Lodge involved the addition of the Copper Tap function room, which is all about creating a warm and welcoming entry into the elegant rustic Rangeley experience. Just recently in the Great Room we recovered the hickory furniture with an updated camp pattern and new cushioning; new, locally built tables and lamps round out the seating group.” – Ellen Albrecht

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at the RFA Lakeside Theater Box Office, Mon-Thurs, 10 am-2 pm, and online at www.rangeleyarts.org. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the tour at any of the tour sites. Home Tour booklets may be obtained online or at the box office. There will be live music and Covid-safe individual servings of delicious fare at each location, with special thanks to Sarge’s, The Portage House, The Shed and Loon Lodge, who are generously donating samples of their fare.

Due to Covid, this is the only fundraiser event for the RFA this season. All proceeds go toward supporting the arts in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For tickets and information, visit www.rangeleyarts, org. The RFA is a non-profit arts organization “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the western mountains of Maine.

