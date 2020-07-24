The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a reception for Sonja Johnson, “Reflections on Existence,” at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the newly renovated lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, on Friday, July 31, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. Enjoy cash bar (beer/wine) and meet the artist. The Exhibit continues through August 17, 2020.

“The past few months I have been able to dig into my lifetime of visual resources to process this crazy world I was living in. Some days I would return to patterns that brought me comfort like the flowers from my grandmother’s apron I loved as a child or the wallpaper from my bedroom I shared with my sister… The ability to create gave me the courage and security to forge ahead knowing there are creative minds and thoughtful humans who are going to get us through this difficult time. I hope my work serves as a record of sorts for this time in history when our hearts were heavy with the need to be near loved ones… I hope the lines, colors, prints, patterns and contemplation can stir a memory, hope, fear, desire in you to re-think some of your past as you gather the strength to face your ‘new’ future with wisdom.”

Concerning Covid-19 restrictions, there is a hand sanitizing station and free masks for anyone that does not have one, so please feel free to come and view the art while feeling comfortable to be able to maintain social distancing. Regular Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 AM – 2 PM.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, please visit rangeleyarts.org.

