RSU #78 Results of Budget Referendum Vote

Summary of Questions
#1 School Budget – Appropriate the sum of $4,781,515.51 and raise the sum of $4,173,280.60 for the 2020-2021 school budget

#2 Cost Center Transfers. Authority to transfer amounts exceeding 5% of the total appropriation for any cost center for FY21

#3 $50,000.00 to the RSU Nutrition Program

#4 $12,500.00 to RSU Adult Ed. Program

#5 Transfer $25,000.00 from available fund balances to Capital Reserve Account with authority to expend funds

#6 Transfer $50,000.00 from available fund balances to Special Education Reserve Account with authority to expend funds

#7 Transfer $50,000.00 from available fund balances to Support Staff Reserve Account with authority to expend funds

Town of Rangeley/  Dallas Plt./Magalloway Plt. /Rangeley Plt. /Sandy River Plt./TOTAL
Votes:  Yes/ No/ Blank
1)   240 100/ 0              77/33 /0           7/  0 / 0            44/ 21/ 0                53 /10/ 2             421/ 164
2)  247/61 /37               64/34/ 12           7  / 0 /0            35  /21/  9           50 /11/ 4              403 /127
3)  273/37/ 35                84/13 /13            7/ 0 / 0            48 / 9 / 8            54/ 8/ 3                466 /67
4)  244/65/ 36              67/30/13           6  / 1 / 0           42/ 15 /  8            51/ 10/ 4              410/ 121
5)  260/52/ 34               73/ 24/13           6 /1  /  0           41 / 16  / 8          50 /10/ 5             430/ 103
6)  254/55 35                65/31/14            6  / 1 /  0           45 / 12  /  8           52/ 9 /4               422 /108
7)   237/71/ 35                63/33/ 14          6  /   1/   0           38/19 /8        49 /11/ 5                 393/ 135

____________________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF RANGELEY

ARTICLE A1: To choose a moderator to preside at said meeting and to permit the moderator to appoint an alternate if necessary.

ARTICLE A2:  To elect under the provisions of Title 30-A, M.R.S.A. § 2528, the following Town Officers: two Selectmen, for terms of three years; two Sewer Commission members for terms of three years and one Sewer Commission member for a term of one year; one Park Commission member for a terms of three years; one RSU #78 School Board member for a term of three years and two RSU #78 School Board members for two years; one Budget Committee member for a term of three years and three Budget Committee members for two year terms.

To vote by ballot the following warrant articles for the ensuing year in accordance with Title 30-A Section 2528, of the Revised Statutes of Maine for the year 1964 and amendments thereto.

Selectman (3 year)

Lowell, Shelly                     233

Egan, Cynthia                215

Write-in                       64

Sewer Commission

Clinch, Albert              13

Haggan, Thomas          7

Write In                       27

Parks Commission

Ferrara, James           39

Write In                      27

Budget Committee

To Be Determined

School Board (3 year)

Jessica Bottcher-        19

School Board (2 year)

Christopher Farmer   65

Karen Seaman                        63

*****************************

BUSINESS ARTICLES

ARTICLE B1: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to fix two dates when taxes on real estate and personal property shall be due and payable and after which interest shall accrue.

RECOMMENDATIONS:         First Installment:          September 1, 2020

Second Installment:     February 1, 2021

Yes      319

No       16

Blank   18

ARTICLE B2: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will set a rate of 7 % interest to be assessed by the Town after the due dates on delinquent taxes.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The Article to pass. Interest Rate 7 % per-annum to be assessed by the Town on delinquent tax payments (pursuant to MRSA § 36, Section 505.4).

Yes      268

No       72

Blank   13

ARTICLE B3: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to authorize the Tax Collector to accept tax payments prior to the commitment of taxes. No interest is to be paid on prepayment of taxes.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes      322

No       16

Blank   15

ARTICLE B4: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will set a rate of 7% interest to be assessed on unpaid sewer charges.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  The article to pass.

Yes      266

No       73

Blank   14

ARTICLE B5: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to close all Fiscal Year 2019/2020 overdrafts to fund balance.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes      283

No       45

Blank   25

ARTICLE B6: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to authorize the Selectmen, on behalf of the Town, to sell or dispose of any personal property or equipment and material owned or seized by the Town on such terms as they deem proper and return funds to reserve accounts associated with affected sales if applicable.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes      302

No       37

Blank   14

ARTICLE B7:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen, on behalf of the Town, to rent, sell, and/or dispose of any real estate acquired for non-payment of taxes thereon on such terms as they deem advisable and execute Municipal Quit Claim Deeds for the same.  Except that the Municipal Officers shall use the special sale process required by 36-M.R.S. §943-C for qualifying homestead property if they choose to sell it to anyone other than the former owner(s). Also, to authorize the Selectmen to keep any parcel or part thereof for municipal purposes and use.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  The article to pass.

Yes      285

No       53

Blank   15

ARTICLE B8: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen and Treasurer to borrow in anticipation of taxes.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes      251

No       83

Blank   19

ARTICLE B9: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to set a rate of 3% interest to be paid on abated taxes and/or abated sewer service charges.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass. Interest Rate 3% per-annum to be paid on abated taxes and/or sewer service charges (pursuant to MRSA 36 Section 506-A).

Yes      275

No       59

Blank   19

ARTICLE B10: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to appropriate tax abatements and applicable interest out of overlay.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes      267

No       62

Blank   24

ARTICLE B11: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen and Treasurer to accept, on behalf of the Town, gifts and cash donations and to appropriate said gifts and donations for the purpose designated.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes      310

No       28

Blank   15

ARTICLE B12: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen to carry forward specific account balances from the current year to the same accounts for the ensuing year for the specific purpose of each account. The express purpose of this Article is to allow the continuation of ongoing Voter approved programs.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes      329

No       15

Blank   9

ARTICLE B13: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen and Town Manager to enter into leases, contracts and agreements on terms and conditions deemed necessary and appropriate.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes      310

No       34

Blank   8

ARTICLE B14:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen and Town Manager to apply for and/or accept funds from any grant opportunities, pursuant to the Grant Policy of the Town of Rangeley, that they deem beneficial to the Town of Rangeley and to appropriate funds to their designated purpose.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes      325

No       21

Blank   7

ARTICLE B15: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize monies to be expended from the Cemetery Fund(s), as prescribed by policy, ordinance and/or law (if any apply), with the sole intent of care and maintenance of the Town of Rangeley Cemeteries.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

Yes      331

No       14

Blank   8

ARTICLE B16: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to appropriate all of the money received from the State for snowmobile registrations to the Rangeley Snowmobile Club for the maintenance of their network of snowmobile trails, on conditions that those trails be open in snow season to the public for outdoor recreation purposes at no charge and to authorize the municipal officers to enter into an agreement with the Club under such terms and conditions as the Municipal officers may deem advisable for that purpose.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

Yes      322

No       25

Blank   6

ARTICLE B17: To see what sum of money, if any, pursuant to the undesignated fund balance policy, the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to authorize the municipal officers to appropriate from surplus as they deem advisable to meet unanticipated expenses and emergencies that occur during the fiscal year 2021.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

Yes      294

No       43

Blank   16

ARTICLE B18: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to appropriate all motor vehicle excise tax revenue to the dedicated Roads Capital Improvements Fund for future road projects.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

Yes      333

No       13

Blank   7

ARTICLE B19: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to authorize the municipal officers to spend an amount not to exceed 3/12 of the budgeted amount in each budget category of last year’s annual budget during the period from July 1, 2019 to October 1, 2020 or until a budget is passed for the 2020-2021 year in the event any budget fails FOR ESSENTIAL SERVICES ONLY. *

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

Yes      313

No       25

Blank   14

ARTICLE B20:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote on all warrant articles by Secret Ballot at the 2021 Town Meeting.*

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

Yes      262

No       80

Blank   11

************************

TRANSFERS OUT, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT &

RESERVE ACCOUNT ARTICLES

ARTICLE C1:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $330,000 for the Capital Reserve Budget.*

2018-2019                   2019-2020                   Request

A.     Fire Dept Reserve                                $25,000                                   $50,000                                   $50,000

B.     Public Works Reserve                          $20,000                                   $75,000                                   $75,000

C.     Police Reserve                                     $15,000                                   $15,000                                   $15,000

D.     General Reserve                                  $15,000                                   $15,000                                   $0

E.      Technology Reserve                            $25,000                                   $25,000                                   $25,000

F.      Sewer Reserve                                     $50,000                                   $50,000                                   $50,000

G.     Airport Reserve                                               $25,000                                   $0                                $0

H.     Cemetery Reserve                                $15,000                                   $15,000                                   $15,000

I.        Economic Reserve                               $20,000                                   $15,000                                   $0

J.       Downtown Revitalization                    $0                                $50,000                                   $50,000

K.     Solid Waste Reserve                            $0                                $20,000                                   $0

L.      Town Park Reserve                              $0                                $50,000                                   $50,000

$210,000                     $380,000                     $330,000

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Board of Selectmen Recommends: $330,000                     Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee Recommends:   $350,000                     Vote: 5-0

*Request lowered after Budget Committee Vote

Yes      264

No       54

Blank   35

ARTICLE C2: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen to expend monies from Reserve Accounts for their intended purposes.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend article to pass

Budget Committee recommend article to pass

Yes      296

No       36

Blank   21

ARTICLE C3: To see if the voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $3,400 for the express use of Capital Equipment. *

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $3,400                    Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommend $5,400   Vote: 5-0

*Request lowered after Budget Committee Vote

Yes      288

No       44

Blank   21

ARTICLE C4: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $2,000 for the express use of Capital Infrastructure. *

RECOMMENDATION: Selectmen recommend $2,000                                   Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommend $2,000                      Vote: 5-0

Yes      290

No       43

Blank   20

ARTICLE C5: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $5,000 for the express use of the Rangeley Health Ride.

RECOMMENDATION: Selectmen recommend $5,000                       Vote:  4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee $5,000                 Vote:  5-0

************************************

EXPENSE BUDGET ARTICLES

2020-2021

2018-2019       2018-2019          Request

A.  Selectmen / Legislative             $103,443         $74,907                       $82,683

B.   Administration                         $211,381         $186,988         $205,316

C.   Assessor                                  $75,735                       $76,188                       $76,419

D.  Finance                                   $153,816         $166,186         $144,197

E.  Planning                                   $128,021         $141,826         $136,085

F.  Buildings – Town Hall              $40,763                       $38,121                       $38,055

G.  Buildings – Public Safety          $90,273                       $86,235                       $85,362

H.  Town Clerk                              $78,796                       $82,200                       $82,497

I.    Property/Casualty Insurance                            $47,624                       $51,674

$882,228    $900,275         $902,288

Yes      292

No       40

Blank   21

ARTICLE EX1: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $82,683 for Selectmen/Legislative.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $82,683                  Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $82,683           Vote: 5-0

Yes      252

No       79

Blank   22

ARTICLE EX2: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $205,316 for Administration.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $ 205,316               Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $ 205,316        Vote: 5-0

Yes      267

No       63

Blank   23

ARTICLE EX3: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $76,419 for Assessor.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $ 76,419                 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $ 76,419          Vote: 5-0

Yes      266

No       79

Blank   8

ARTICLE EX4: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $144,197 for Finance.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $144,197                Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $144,197         Vote: 5-0

Yes      273

No       71

Blank   9

ARTICLE EX5: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $136,085 for Planning.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $136,085                Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $136,085         Vote: 5-0

Yes      259

No       84

Blank   10

ARTICLE EX6: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $38,055 for Buildings – Town Hall.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $38,055                  Vote:  4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $38,055           Vote: 5-0

Yes      291

No       53

Blank   9

ARTICLE EX7: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $85,362 for Buildings – Public Safety.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $85,362                  Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $85,362           Vote: 5-0

Yes      288

No       57

Blank   8

ARTICLE EX8: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $82,497 for Town Clerk.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $82,497                  Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $82,497           Vote: 5-0

Yes      264

No       79

Blank   10

ARTICLE EX9: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $51,674 for Property/Casualty Insurance.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $51,674                   Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $51,674    Vote: 5-0

2020-2021

2018-2019        2019-2020       Request

A.     Fire and Rescue                           $335,258           $242,732               $323,253

B.     Police Department                   $298,186         $300,858         $296,827

C.     Animal Control                        $4,812             $5,066              $5,067

D.     E.M.S.                                      $65,828                       $67,518                       $64,436

E.      Fire Hydrants                                                   $142,450         $146,295

$704,084         $758,624         $820,002

Yes      315

No       30

Blank   8

ARTICLE EX10: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $283,267 for Fire and Rescue.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $283,267                Vote: 5-0

*Amount adjusted for Chief’s salary increase and F/T position to be taken out   and added to EX10a.

Budget Committee recommends $266,772         Vote: 5-0

Yes      264

No       80

Blank   9

ARTICLE EX10a:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $39,986 for a full-time Firefighter on staff.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $39,986                  Vote:  5-0

Budget Committee recommends $0                        Vote:  5-0

Yes      222

No       123

Blank   8

ARTICLE EX11: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $296,827 for Police Department.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $296,827                Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $296,827          Vote: 5-0

Yes      274

No       57

Blank   22

ARTICLE EX12: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $5,067 for Animal Control.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $5,067                    Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $5,067  Vote: 5-0

Yes      296

No       43

Blank   14

ARTICLE EX13: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $64,436 for E.M.S.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $64,436                  Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $64,436            Vote: 5-0

Yes      322

No       17

Blank   14

ARTICLE EX14: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $146,295 for fire hydrants.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $146,295                Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $146,295 Vote: 5-0

2020-2021

2018-2019            2019-2020               Request

A.     Highways                                 $771,895              $743,263                $711,540

B.     Sanitary Sewers                       $531,910              $525,020                $521,857

C.     Solid Waste                              $334,962                          $386,855                   $380,376

D.     Airport                                      $41,457                  $43,212                           $42,494

E.   Parks & Recreation                  $229,361              $228,438                $225,143

F.   Cemeteries                               $37,658                            $37,803                  $37,583

G.  Public Services Director                                                    $107,903                $106,215

$1,947,243           $2,072,494                $2,025,208

Yes      289

No       50

Blank   14

ARTICLE EX15: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $711,540 for Highways.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $711,540                Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $711,540         Vote: 5-0

Yes      307

No       31

Blank   15

ARTICLE EX16: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $521,857 for Sanitary Sewers.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $521,857                Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $521,857         Vote: 5-0

Yes      291

No       46

Blank   16

ARTICLE EX17: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $380,376 for Solid Waste.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $380,376                Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $383,376         Vote: 5-0

(*Request lowered after Budget Committee Vote)

Yes      297

No       40

Blank   16

ARTICLE EX18: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $42,494 for Airport.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $42,494                  Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $42,494            Vote: 5-0

Yes      250

No       85

Blank   18

ARTICLE EX19: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $225,143 for Parks and Recreation.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $225,143                Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $225,143          Vote: 5-0

Yes      271

No       62

Blank   20

ARTICLE EX20: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $37,583 for Cemeteries.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $37,583                  Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $37,583            Vote: 5-0

Yes      295

No       40

Blank   18

ARTICLE EX21:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $106,215 for Public Works and Public Services Director (Highway, Sewer, Transfer Station, Parks & Recreation).

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $106,215                 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $106,215 Vote: 5-0

Yes      278

No       55

Blank   20

ARTICLE EX22: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $33,156 for Public Facilities Maintenance.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $33,156                  Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $33,156            Vote: 5-0

Yes      298

No       38

Blank   17

ARTICLE EX23: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $12,550 for Culture.*

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $12,550                  Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee $12,550                                 Vote: 5-0

Yes      235

No       100

Blank   18

ARTICLE EX24: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $2,000 for General Assistance.

RECOMMENDATIONS:  Selectmen recommend $2,000                    Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $2,000  Vote: 5-0

Yes      279

No       55

Blank   20

************************

DONATION REQUEST ARTICLES

Note: All requests in excess of $5,000.00 are by Citizen Petition

ARTICLE DN1:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $7,500 for the Rangeley Housing Development Corporation Meal Site.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      301

No       35

Blank   17

ARTICLE DN2:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $9,600 for the Rangeley Lakes Cross Country Ski Club to support its operation.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      207

No       127

Blank   19

ARTICLE DN3: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $12,000 for the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Water Quality Protection and Invasive Plants program.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      252

No       74

Blank   27

ARTICLE DN4: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $1,500 for Rangeley Family Medicine.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      267

No       62

Blank   24

ARTICLE DN5:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $2,000 for the Maine Forestry Museum.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      198

No       126

Blank   29

ARTICLE DN6:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $40,000 for Trail Maintenance and Grooming of the snowmobile trail system in the Rangeley area by the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

*Snowmobile Club reduced request by $10K

Yes      233

No       94

Blank   26

ARTICLE DN7:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $50,000 exclusively for Marketing and Advertising of Rangeley by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      202

No       122

Blank   29

ARTICLE DN8:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $32,272 for the Rangeley Public Library.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

*Rangeley Public Library reduced request by 25%

Yes      267

No       62

Blank   24

ARTICLE DN9:  To see what sum, if any, Rangeley voters will raise/appropriate and or transfer moneys to support the Rangeley Region Health and Wellness Partnership for the ensuing year. The request is for $12,591. RHW services the Town of Rangeley, Plantations of Dallas, Sandy River, Lincoln, Coplin, Rangeley, Magalloway; some areas under Franklin and Oxford County Commissioners.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      263

No       61

Blank   29

ARTICLE DN10:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $2,000 for Life Flight.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      287

No       43

Blank   23

ARTICLE DN11:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $4,999 for the non-profit Rangeley Community Radio, WRGY, for the following purposes: Licensing fees, signal streaming, and general station operations.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      190

No       135

Blank   28

ARTICLE DN12:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $500 for AWAP.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      146

No       175

Blank   32

ARTICLE DN13:  The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) is asking the Town of Rangeley to raise and appropriate $10,000 for operational support of an After-School Arts program at the Rangeley Lakeside Theater for the benefit of students in grades 5-12.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      210

No       127

Blank   16

ARTICLE DN14:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $1,000 for the Red Cross.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      219

No       115

Blank   19

ARTICLE DN15:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $100 for Maine Public Radio.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      198

No       135

Blank   20

ARTICLE DN16:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $200 for Community Concepts.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      175

No       156

Blank   22

ARTICLE DN17:  To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $3,000 for SeniorsPlus.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      274

No       64

Blank   15

ARTICLE DN18: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $2,000 to the Oquossoc ATV Club.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      171

No       163

Blank    19

ARTICLE DN19: To see what sum, if any, Rangeley voters will raise/appropriate and or transfer moneys to support the Rangeley Region Health and Wellness Partnership Behavioral Health Coordinator program. The request is for $10,000. RHW services the Town of Rangeley, Plantations of Dallas, Sandy River, Lincoln, Coplin, Rangeley, Magalloway; some areas under Franklin and Oxford County Commissioners.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes      243

No       92

Blank    18

ARTICLE DN20: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $5000 Greater Franklin Development Council.

Yes      142

No       185

Blank    26

************************

REVENUE BUDGET ARTICLE

ARTICLE RV1: To see if the voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to appropriate funds from non-property tax revenues for the approved articles in EX1 through DN20 inclusive, and the remainder to be raised by property taxation. *

Estimated Revenues: $_1,052,361___

Yes      221

No       98

Blank    34

*********************

ORDINANCE ARTICLES

ARTICLE ORD1:  Shall the voters of the Town of Rangeley adopt proposed amendments to Chapter 38 Zoning, Article 38.4, Rt. 17 Split Overlay District to allow property owners to have accessory structures without primary residents?*

Yes      184

No       136

Blank     33

********************

PROPERY AQUISITION ARTICLES

ARTICLE PA1:  Shall the Board of Selectmen be authorized to purchase a parcel of land containing 1.8 acres more or less situated at 10 Depot Street, Rangeley, Maine and shown on the Town’s tax maps at Map 38, Lot 13 for the price of $110,000, appropriate a one-time payment from the Fund Balance?

Yes      186

No       137

Blank   30

