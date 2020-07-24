RSU #78 Results of Budget Referendum Vote

Summary of Questions

#1 School Budget – Appropriate the sum of $4,781,515.51 and raise the sum of $4,173,280.60 for the 2020-2021 school budget

#2 Cost Center Transfers. Authority to transfer amounts exceeding 5% of the total appropriation for any cost center for FY21

#3 $50,000.00 to the RSU Nutrition Program

#4 $12,500.00 to RSU Adult Ed. Program

#5 Transfer $25,000.00 from available fund balances to Capital Reserve Account with authority to expend funds

#6 Transfer $50,000.00 from available fund balances to Special Education Reserve Account with authority to expend funds

#7 Transfer $50,000.00 from available fund balances to Support Staff Reserve Account with authority to expend funds

Town of Rangeley/ Dallas Plt./Magalloway Plt. /Rangeley Plt. /Sandy River Plt./TOTAL

Votes: Yes/ No/ Blank

1) 240 100/ 0 77/33 /0 7/ 0 / 0 44/ 21/ 0 53 /10/ 2 421/ 164

2) 247/61 /37 64/34/ 12 7 / 0 /0 35 /21/ 9 50 /11/ 4 403 /127

3) 273/37/ 35 84/13 /13 7/ 0 / 0 48 / 9 / 8 54/ 8/ 3 466 /67

4) 244/65/ 36 67/30/13 6 / 1 / 0 42/ 15 / 8 51/ 10/ 4 410/ 121

5) 260/52/ 34 73/ 24/13 6 /1 / 0 41 / 16 / 8 50 /10/ 5 430/ 103

6) 254/55 35 65/31/14 6 / 1 / 0 45 / 12 / 8 52/ 9 /4 422 /108

7) 237/71/ 35 63/33/ 14 6 / 1/ 0 38/19 /8 49 /11/ 5 393/ 135

TOWN OF RANGELEY

ARTICLE A1: To choose a moderator to preside at said meeting and to permit the moderator to appoint an alternate if necessary.

ARTICLE A2: To elect under the provisions of Title 30-A, M.R.S.A. § 2528, the following Town Officers: two Selectmen, for terms of three years; two Sewer Commission members for terms of three years and one Sewer Commission member for a term of one year; one Park Commission member for a terms of three years; one RSU #78 School Board member for a term of three years and two RSU #78 School Board members for two years; one Budget Committee member for a term of three years and three Budget Committee members for two year terms.

To vote by ballot the following warrant articles for the ensuing year in accordance with Title 30-A Section 2528, of the Revised Statutes of Maine for the year 1964 and amendments thereto.

Selectman (3 year)

Lowell, Shelly 233

Egan, Cynthia 215

Write-in 64

Sewer Commission

Clinch, Albert 13

Haggan, Thomas 7

Write In 27

Parks Commission

Ferrara, James 39

Write In 27

Budget Committee

To Be Determined

School Board (3 year)

Jessica Bottcher- 19

School Board (2 year)

Christopher Farmer 65

Karen Seaman 63

BUSINESS ARTICLES

ARTICLE B1: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to fix two dates when taxes on real estate and personal property shall be due and payable and after which interest shall accrue.

RECOMMENDATIONS: First Installment: September 1, 2020

Second Installment: February 1, 2021

Yes 319

No 16

Blank 18

ARTICLE B2: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will set a rate of 7 % interest to be assessed by the Town after the due dates on delinquent taxes.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The Article to pass. Interest Rate 7 % per-annum to be assessed by the Town on delinquent tax payments (pursuant to MRSA § 36, Section 505.4).

Yes 268

No 72

Blank 13

ARTICLE B3: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to authorize the Tax Collector to accept tax payments prior to the commitment of taxes. No interest is to be paid on prepayment of taxes.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes 322

No 16

Blank 15

ARTICLE B4: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will set a rate of 7% interest to be assessed on unpaid sewer charges.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes 266

No 73

Blank 14

ARTICLE B5: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to close all Fiscal Year 2019/2020 overdrafts to fund balance.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes 283

No 45

Blank 25

ARTICLE B6: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to authorize the Selectmen, on behalf of the Town, to sell or dispose of any personal property or equipment and material owned or seized by the Town on such terms as they deem proper and return funds to reserve accounts associated with affected sales if applicable.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes 302

No 37

Blank 14

ARTICLE B7: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen, on behalf of the Town, to rent, sell, and/or dispose of any real estate acquired for non-payment of taxes thereon on such terms as they deem advisable and execute Municipal Quit Claim Deeds for the same. Except that the Municipal Officers shall use the special sale process required by 36-M.R.S. §943-C for qualifying homestead property if they choose to sell it to anyone other than the former owner(s). Also, to authorize the Selectmen to keep any parcel or part thereof for municipal purposes and use.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes 285

No 53

Blank 15

ARTICLE B8: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen and Treasurer to borrow in anticipation of taxes.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes 251

No 83

Blank 19

ARTICLE B9: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to set a rate of 3% interest to be paid on abated taxes and/or abated sewer service charges.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass. Interest Rate 3% per-annum to be paid on abated taxes and/or sewer service charges (pursuant to MRSA 36 Section 506-A).

Yes 275

No 59

Blank 19

ARTICLE B10: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to appropriate tax abatements and applicable interest out of overlay.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes 267

No 62

Blank 24

ARTICLE B11: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen and Treasurer to accept, on behalf of the Town, gifts and cash donations and to appropriate said gifts and donations for the purpose designated.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes 310

No 28

Blank 15

ARTICLE B12: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen to carry forward specific account balances from the current year to the same accounts for the ensuing year for the specific purpose of each account. The express purpose of this Article is to allow the continuation of ongoing Voter approved programs.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes 329

No 15

Blank 9

ARTICLE B13: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen and Town Manager to enter into leases, contracts and agreements on terms and conditions deemed necessary and appropriate.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes 310

No 34

Blank 8

ARTICLE B14: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen and Town Manager to apply for and/or accept funds from any grant opportunities, pursuant to the Grant Policy of the Town of Rangeley, that they deem beneficial to the Town of Rangeley and to appropriate funds to their designated purpose.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass.

Yes 325

No 21

Blank 7

ARTICLE B15: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize monies to be expended from the Cemetery Fund(s), as prescribed by policy, ordinance and/or law (if any apply), with the sole intent of care and maintenance of the Town of Rangeley Cemeteries.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

Yes 331

No 14

Blank 8

ARTICLE B16: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to appropriate all of the money received from the State for snowmobile registrations to the Rangeley Snowmobile Club for the maintenance of their network of snowmobile trails, on conditions that those trails be open in snow season to the public for outdoor recreation purposes at no charge and to authorize the municipal officers to enter into an agreement with the Club under such terms and conditions as the Municipal officers may deem advisable for that purpose.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

Yes 322

No 25

Blank 6

ARTICLE B17: To see what sum of money, if any, pursuant to the undesignated fund balance policy, the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to authorize the municipal officers to appropriate from surplus as they deem advisable to meet unanticipated expenses and emergencies that occur during the fiscal year 2021.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

Yes 294

No 43

Blank 16

ARTICLE B18: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to appropriate all motor vehicle excise tax revenue to the dedicated Roads Capital Improvements Fund for future road projects.

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

Yes 333

No 13

Blank 7

ARTICLE B19: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to authorize the municipal officers to spend an amount not to exceed 3/12 of the budgeted amount in each budget category of last year’s annual budget during the period from July 1, 2019 to October 1, 2020 or until a budget is passed for the 2020-2021 year in the event any budget fails FOR ESSENTIAL SERVICES ONLY. *

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

Yes 313

No 25

Blank 14

ARTICLE B20: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote on all warrant articles by Secret Ballot at the 2021 Town Meeting.*

RECOMMENDATIONS: The article to pass

Yes 262

No 80

Blank 11

TRANSFERS OUT, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT &

RESERVE ACCOUNT ARTICLES

ARTICLE C1: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $330,000 for the Capital Reserve Budget.*

2018-2019 2019-2020 Request

A. Fire Dept Reserve $25,000 $50,000 $50,000

B. Public Works Reserve $20,000 $75,000 $75,000

C. Police Reserve $15,000 $15,000 $15,000

D. General Reserve $15,000 $15,000 $0

E. Technology Reserve $25,000 $25,000 $25,000

F. Sewer Reserve $50,000 $50,000 $50,000

G. Airport Reserve $25,000 $0 $0

H. Cemetery Reserve $15,000 $15,000 $15,000

I. Economic Reserve $20,000 $15,000 $0

J. Downtown Revitalization $0 $50,000 $50,000

K. Solid Waste Reserve $0 $20,000 $0

L. Town Park Reserve $0 $50,000 $50,000

$210,000 $380,000 $330,000

RECOMMENDATIONS: Board of Selectmen Recommends: $330,000 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee Recommends: $350,000 Vote: 5-0

*Request lowered after Budget Committee Vote

Yes 264

No 54

Blank 35

ARTICLE C2: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will authorize the Board of Selectmen to expend monies from Reserve Accounts for their intended purposes.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend article to pass

Budget Committee recommend article to pass

Yes 296

No 36

Blank 21

ARTICLE C3: To see if the voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $3,400 for the express use of Capital Equipment. *

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $3,400 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommend $5,400 Vote: 5-0

*Request lowered after Budget Committee Vote

Yes 288

No 44

Blank 21

ARTICLE C4: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $2,000 for the express use of Capital Infrastructure. *

RECOMMENDATION: Selectmen recommend $2,000 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommend $2,000 Vote: 5-0

Yes 290

No 43

Blank 20

ARTICLE C5: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $5,000 for the express use of the Rangeley Health Ride.

RECOMMENDATION: Selectmen recommend $5,000 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee $5,000 Vote: 5-0

EXPENSE BUDGET ARTICLES

2020-2021

2018-2019 2018-2019 Request

A. Selectmen / Legislative $103,443 $74,907 $82,683

B. Administration $211,381 $186,988 $205,316

C. Assessor $75,735 $76,188 $76,419

D. Finance $153,816 $166,186 $144,197

E. Planning $128,021 $141,826 $136,085

F. Buildings – Town Hall $40,763 $38,121 $38,055

G. Buildings – Public Safety $90,273 $86,235 $85,362

H. Town Clerk $78,796 $82,200 $82,497

I. Property/Casualty Insurance $47,624 $51,674

$882,228 $900,275 $902,288

Yes 292

No 40

Blank 21

ARTICLE EX1: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $82,683 for Selectmen/Legislative.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $82,683 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $82,683 Vote: 5-0

Yes 252

No 79

Blank 22

ARTICLE EX2: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $205,316 for Administration.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $ 205,316 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $ 205,316 Vote: 5-0

Yes 267

No 63

Blank 23

ARTICLE EX3: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $76,419 for Assessor.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $ 76,419 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $ 76,419 Vote: 5-0

Yes 266

No 79

Blank 8

ARTICLE EX4: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $144,197 for Finance.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $144,197 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $144,197 Vote: 5-0

Yes 273

No 71

Blank 9

ARTICLE EX5: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $136,085 for Planning.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $136,085 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $136,085 Vote: 5-0

Yes 259

No 84

Blank 10

ARTICLE EX6: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $38,055 for Buildings – Town Hall.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $38,055 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $38,055 Vote: 5-0

Yes 291

No 53

Blank 9

ARTICLE EX7: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $85,362 for Buildings – Public Safety.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $85,362 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $85,362 Vote: 5-0

Yes 288

No 57

Blank 8

ARTICLE EX8: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $82,497 for Town Clerk.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $82,497 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $82,497 Vote: 5-0

Yes 264

No 79

Blank 10

ARTICLE EX9: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $51,674 for Property/Casualty Insurance.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $51,674 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $51,674 Vote: 5-0

2020-2021

2018-2019 2019-2020 Request

A. Fire and Rescue $335,258 $242,732 $323,253

B. Police Department $298,186 $300,858 $296,827

C. Animal Control $4,812 $5,066 $5,067

D. E.M.S. $65,828 $67,518 $64,436

E. Fire Hydrants $142,450 $146,295

$704,084 $758,624 $820,002

Yes 315

No 30

Blank 8

ARTICLE EX10: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $283,267 for Fire and Rescue.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $283,267 Vote: 5-0

*Amount adjusted for Chief’s salary increase and F/T position to be taken out and added to EX10a.

Budget Committee recommends $266,772 Vote: 5-0

Yes 264

No 80

Blank 9

ARTICLE EX10a: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $39,986 for a full-time Firefighter on staff.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $39,986 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $0 Vote: 5-0

Yes 222

No 123

Blank 8

ARTICLE EX11: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $296,827 for Police Department.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $296,827 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $296,827 Vote: 5-0

Yes 274

No 57

Blank 22

ARTICLE EX12: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $5,067 for Animal Control.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $5,067 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $5,067 Vote: 5-0

Yes 296

No 43

Blank 14

ARTICLE EX13: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $64,436 for E.M.S.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $64,436 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $64,436 Vote: 5-0

Yes 322

No 17

Blank 14

ARTICLE EX14: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $146,295 for fire hydrants.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $146,295 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $146,295 Vote: 5-0

2020-2021

2018-2019 2019-2020 Request

A. Highways $771,895 $743,263 $711,540

B. Sanitary Sewers $531,910 $525,020 $521,857

C. Solid Waste $334,962 $386,855 $380,376

D. Airport $41,457 $43,212 $42,494

E. Parks & Recreation $229,361 $228,438 $225,143

F. Cemeteries $37,658 $37,803 $37,583

G. Public Services Director $107,903 $106,215

$1,947,243 $2,072,494 $2,025,208

Yes 289

No 50

Blank 14

ARTICLE EX15: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $711,540 for Highways.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $711,540 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $711,540 Vote: 5-0

Yes 307

No 31

Blank 15

ARTICLE EX16: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $521,857 for Sanitary Sewers.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $521,857 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $521,857 Vote: 5-0

Yes 291

No 46

Blank 16

ARTICLE EX17: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $380,376 for Solid Waste.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $380,376 Vote: 5-0

Budget Committee recommends $383,376 Vote: 5-0

(*Request lowered after Budget Committee Vote)

Yes 297

No 40

Blank 16

ARTICLE EX18: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $42,494 for Airport.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $42,494 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $42,494 Vote: 5-0

Yes 250

No 85

Blank 18

ARTICLE EX19: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $225,143 for Parks and Recreation.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $225,143 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $225,143 Vote: 5-0

Yes 271

No 62

Blank 20

ARTICLE EX20: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $37,583 for Cemeteries.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $37,583 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $37,583 Vote: 5-0

Yes 295

No 40

Blank 18

ARTICLE EX21: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $106,215 for Public Works and Public Services Director (Highway, Sewer, Transfer Station, Parks & Recreation).

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $106,215 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $106,215 Vote: 5-0

Yes 278

No 55

Blank 20

ARTICLE EX22: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $33,156 for Public Facilities Maintenance.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $33,156 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $33,156 Vote: 5-0

Yes 298

No 38

Blank 17

ARTICLE EX23: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $12,550 for Culture.*

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $12,550 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee $12,550 Vote: 5-0

Yes 235

No 100

Blank 18

ARTICLE EX24: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and/or appropriate $2,000 for General Assistance.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen recommend $2,000 Vote: 4-0-1 (Nuttall Absent)

Budget Committee recommends $2,000 Vote: 5-0

Yes 279

No 55

Blank 20

DONATION REQUEST ARTICLES

Note: All requests in excess of $5,000.00 are by Citizen Petition

ARTICLE DN1: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $7,500 for the Rangeley Housing Development Corporation Meal Site.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 301

No 35

Blank 17

ARTICLE DN2: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $9,600 for the Rangeley Lakes Cross Country Ski Club to support its operation.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 207

No 127

Blank 19

ARTICLE DN3: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $12,000 for the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Water Quality Protection and Invasive Plants program.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 252

No 74

Blank 27

ARTICLE DN4: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $1,500 for Rangeley Family Medicine.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 267

No 62

Blank 24

ARTICLE DN5: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $2,000 for the Maine Forestry Museum.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 198

No 126

Blank 29

ARTICLE DN6: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $40,000 for Trail Maintenance and Grooming of the snowmobile trail system in the Rangeley area by the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

*Snowmobile Club reduced request by $10K

Yes 233

No 94

Blank 26

ARTICLE DN7: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $50,000 exclusively for Marketing and Advertising of Rangeley by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 202

No 122

Blank 29

ARTICLE DN8: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $32,272 for the Rangeley Public Library.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

*Rangeley Public Library reduced request by 25%

Yes 267

No 62

Blank 24

ARTICLE DN9: To see what sum, if any, Rangeley voters will raise/appropriate and or transfer moneys to support the Rangeley Region Health and Wellness Partnership for the ensuing year. The request is for $12,591. RHW services the Town of Rangeley, Plantations of Dallas, Sandy River, Lincoln, Coplin, Rangeley, Magalloway; some areas under Franklin and Oxford County Commissioners.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 263

No 61

Blank 29

ARTICLE DN10: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $2,000 for Life Flight.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 287

No 43

Blank 23

ARTICLE DN11: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $4,999 for the non-profit Rangeley Community Radio, WRGY, for the following purposes: Licensing fees, signal streaming, and general station operations.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 190

No 135

Blank 28

ARTICLE DN12: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to raise and appropriate $500 for AWAP.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 146

No 175

Blank 32

ARTICLE DN13: The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) is asking the Town of Rangeley to raise and appropriate $10,000 for operational support of an After-School Arts program at the Rangeley Lakeside Theater for the benefit of students in grades 5-12.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 210

No 127

Blank 16

ARTICLE DN14: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $1,000 for the Red Cross.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 219

No 115

Blank 19

ARTICLE DN15: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $100 for Maine Public Radio.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 198

No 135

Blank 20

ARTICLE DN16: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $200 for Community Concepts.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 175

No 156

Blank 22

ARTICLE DN17: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $3,000 for SeniorsPlus.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 274

No 64

Blank 15

ARTICLE DN18: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $2,000 to the Oquossoc ATV Club.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 171

No 163

Blank 19

ARTICLE DN19: To see what sum, if any, Rangeley voters will raise/appropriate and or transfer moneys to support the Rangeley Region Health and Wellness Partnership Behavioral Health Coordinator program. The request is for $10,000. RHW services the Town of Rangeley, Plantations of Dallas, Sandy River, Lincoln, Coplin, Rangeley, Magalloway; some areas under Franklin and Oxford County Commissioners.

RECOMMENDATIONS: Selectmen no recommendation

Budget Committee no recommendation

Yes 243

No 92

Blank 18

ARTICLE DN20: To see if the Voters of the Town of Rangeley will raise and appropriate $5000 Greater Franklin Development Council.

Yes 142

No 185

Blank 26

REVENUE BUDGET ARTICLE

ARTICLE RV1: To see if the voters of the Town of Rangeley will vote to appropriate funds from non-property tax revenues for the approved articles in EX1 through DN20 inclusive, and the remainder to be raised by property taxation. *

Estimated Revenues: $_1,052,361___

Yes 221

No 98

Blank 34

ORDINANCE ARTICLES

ARTICLE ORD1: Shall the voters of the Town of Rangeley adopt proposed amendments to Chapter 38 Zoning, Article 38.4, Rt. 17 Split Overlay District to allow property owners to have accessory structures without primary residents?*

Yes 184

No 136

Blank 33

PROPERY AQUISITION ARTICLES

ARTICLE PA1: Shall the Board of Selectmen be authorized to purchase a parcel of land containing 1.8 acres more or less situated at 10 Depot Street, Rangeley, Maine and shown on the Town’s tax maps at Map 38, Lot 13 for the price of $110,000, appropriate a one-time payment from the Fund Balance?

Yes 186

No 137

Blank 30