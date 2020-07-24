The good news was that every staff person and at least a dozen customers in the IGA last Sunday morning was wearing a mask. The bad news: Except one. Hence the inspiration for the following limerick:

There was a young man in the IGA today

Who stood out defiantly with no mask as if putting on a display.

His cap informed boldly “Don’t Tread on Me”

For employees and customers it was plain to see

He cared not for the health of others, yet he will soon see the light, we can only pray!

We need to write, otherwise nobody will know who we are.

Garrison Keillor

Respect Science, Respect Nature

Respect Each Other, VOTE 2020

Per usual, your thoughts and comments are more than welcome. Jot them down on a 3”x5” card and slip it inside the log door of our mudroom on the rockbound west shore of Gull Pond….or more safely, just fire off an email to [email protected]

