CARRABASSETT VALLEY — This summer local artists are showing their art at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center Gallery through August. A BYOB reception will be held Friday, August 14 (Rain Date: Aug 21) from 5-6 p.m., on the patio for guests to meet the artists and celebrate their artwork with face coverings please. Let’s hope for a nice evening so we can enjoy social distancing the patio, browsing of the Forever Stones and Carrabassett Library Community Garden. This event is free and open to the public.

Exhibiting artists include: Betsy Bass, Peggy Bishop, Bailey DeBiase, Lucia Swallow, Barbara Stewart, Jill Snyder-Wallace, Barry White, and more!

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center is proud to share this beautiful exhibit space in our lobby gallery. Please let us know if you are interested in displaying your artwork in the future for the community to enjoy. We request a showing time of two months. Display Periods include: September & October during the busy Sugarloaf Homecoming Weekend (Columbus Day), November & December (includes Christmas vacation week), January& February (includes February Vacation week) and the busy months of March & April. An artist reception is usually planned for a late Friday afternoon/evening during the exhibit.

Reservations to display can be made up to two years in advance. Please email Library Director, Andrea DeBiase (adeb[email protected]) to request an application for showing artwork. You may refer to the application for more information or call us 237-3535.

