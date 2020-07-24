100 Years Ago: 1920

A picture taken from “King Spruce,” a novel by Holman F. Day, is to be shown in the Empire theater on Friday and Saturday, This is the first picturization of a novel by the widely known Maine author, who for years was on the staff of the Lewiston Journal in Lewiston. King Spruce is probably the best known of his novels, and the screen version is said to follow it quite faithfully. It is a story of the deep Maine woods and the lumber-jacks: and it is filled with the quaintest characters the screen has over shown. Mitchell Lewis, a well-known picture star, appears as the hero, Dwight Wade. Mr. Day lived in Auburn and was educated at Colby college. His articles in the Lewiston Journal gave him a state-wide reputation. Later he devoted his time almost entirely to story writing—nearly all of his plots being laid in Maine. Among his novels are “The Red Lane,” “Squire Phin,’ “The Landloper,” and “Kavanaugh Clare.”

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department has created a new tenting area at the former fish hatchery in East Auburn as a result of a $2,000 donation from the Auburn Exchange Club. The area includes a swimming area, tenting facilities for young people: tents, outdoor fireplaces, picnic tables, nature trails and an archery and rifle range.

25 Years Ago: 1995

On Monday the Country Chords Barbershop Quartet will present old favorites in four-part harmony, at the All Souls Chapel, Poland Spring. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Donations are $3 a person. The Poland Extension will serve free refreshments after the show.

