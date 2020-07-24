Financial representative Mike Courtemanche from the Modern Woodmen Lewiston office presents a check to Jennifer Groover, vice president of the Community Little Theatre board of directors in Auburn.

AUBURN — The L-A Community Little Theatre received $2,500 this month from the Modern Woodmen of America Matching Funds Campaign.

The donation was made in support of the successful online silent auction that CLT held in June.

