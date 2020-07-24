Rangeley, Maine – Every summer, Rangeley’s population swells when seasonal residents and visitors from across the country flock to this unique mountain community. Recognizing the potential for COVID19 transmission, over seventy Rangeley businesses have taken a pledge to protect the health of their community, employees, and customers by following safety guidelines and responding to community input.
The Rangeley Rises Safety Pledge started this spring, as businesses began to consider how they could safely welcome back their seasonal customers. Travis Ferland, owner of the Rangeley Inn & Tavern, and one of the pledge’s authors, said he recognized the unique role he and other businesses play in protecting the health of the community. “I couldn’t stomach the idea of encouraging visitors to stay with us during the pandemic, without taking steps to protect the Rangeley community. The Safety Pledge asks local businesses to take some very simple steps that will help to protect their employees, customers, friends, and neighbors. It also puts Rangeley on the map as a top-notch destination that prioritizes the safety of its visitors.”
David Miller, president of Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, says, “Rangeley is a community where people care about each other, and our businesses. Like others around Maine, many of our businesses are suffering during the pandemic. How can we get people to come to Rangeley and support our businesses in the midst of our uncertain times? The Safety Pledge is our modest attempt to do that.”
The pledge has five components:
1. We prioritize the health and safety of our patrons, our employees, and our community.
2. We meet or exceed all CDC and State of Maine guidelines for opening and operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
3. We are asking our patrons, our employees, and our community to offer suggestions for safety enhancements.
4. We are implementing protocols specific to our establishments, that meet or exceed CDC and State of Maine guidelines.
5. We are encouraging our community and guests to practice physical distancing, to wear face coverings when in proximity of others, and to frequently wash or sanitize hands.
State and CDC guidelines vary by business type. The document below, “State of Maine COVID19 Guidelines – Highlights,” summarizes the most important requirements for face coverings, physical distancing, cleanliness, and screening.
Laura Reynolds, co-owner of Portage Tap House, says customers have responded positively to the pledge. “Customers seem appreciative of the measures we’ve taken to keep them, and us, safe. I’ve had several customers tell me they will only go to places that are following the State guidelines.”
The “Rangeley Rises” motto was started by a group of Rangeley teachers this spring. It refers to the community’s tradition of rising to the occasion in times of need. To learn more, go to RangeleyRises.com.
For more information, or to connect with a business that has taken a pledge, please contact Kate deLutio at (207) 766-1633 or [email protected]
The following businesses have taken the Rangeley Rises Safety Pledge:
Alpine Shop
Bald Mountain Camps Resort
Blue Flame Gas & Rangeley Fireplace & Stove Co
Books, Lines & Thinkers: Rangeley Region Bookstore
Classic Provisions
Country Club Inn
Dead River Co.
Dom’s Auto & Jeep Repair
Ecopelagicon
Evergreen Golf Club
Fieldstone Cottages
Forks In The Air
Furbish Brew House
GML Home Inspection Services
Jannace’s Backwoods
Just Add Water Floating Camps
Just Desserts Bakery
Kerry Gardner DBA High Street Hair
Koob’s Garage
Lakeside Convenience & Marina
Loon Lodge Inn & Restaurant
Maine Forestry Museum
Mark Beauregard, Inc.
Mike Cerminara Landscaping
Mingo Springs Golf Course
Mo’s Variety
Moose Alley
Mooselook Guided Adventures
Moosely Bagels
Morton & Furbish Real Estate
Morton & Furbish Vacation Rentals
Mountain Miracles Med Spa
Noyes Real Estate Agency
Oquossoc Grocery
Oquossoc Marine
Outdoor Heritage Museum
Parkside & Main
Pine Tree Frosty
Pleasant Street Inn Bed & Breakfast
Portage Tap House
Rangeley Delivery
Rangeley Friends of the Arts/Lakeside Theater
Rangeley Guides’ & Sportsmen’s Assn
Rangeley Health & Wellness
Rangeley History Museum
Rangeley Inn & Tavern
Rangeley Lake Real Estate
Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply & Welcome Home
Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce
Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust
Rangeley Lakes Historical Society
Rangeley Lakes Resort
Rangeley Lakes Trails Center
Rangeley Manor Cottage Association
Rangeley Public Library
Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking
Rangeley Vacation Rentals
Red Onion Restaurant
RKH Tile
Saddleback MAINE
Saddleview Farm
Sarges Pub & Grub
SK Quality Fuels
Spirits Bar & Grill
Sundown Cottages
Sunset Cleaning, LLC
Tina M. Falasco, LMT
The Blue Orchid
The Farmers Daughter
The Gingerbread House
The Inner Eye
Touch the Wild Gallery/Nick Leadley Nature Photography
Wiles Remembrance Center
WRGY Community Radio
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Uncategorized
PHOTO: Friends stay cool with ice cream in Auburn
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Inmate dies at Auburn jail
-
The Rangeley Highlander
The Improbable Rotisserie Chicken
-
The Rangeley Highlander
A Perfect Night for the RFA Street Dance
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Announces Details for the 27th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic on August 19th