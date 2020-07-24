Rangeley, Maine – Every summer, Rangeley’s population swells when seasonal residents and visitors from across the country flock to this unique mountain community. Recognizing the potential for COVID19 transmission, over seventy Rangeley businesses have taken a pledge to protect the health of their community, employees, and customers by following safety guidelines and responding to community input.

The Rangeley Rises Safety Pledge started this spring, as businesses began to consider how they could safely welcome back their seasonal customers. Travis Ferland, owner of the Rangeley Inn & Tavern, and one of the pledge’s authors, said he recognized the unique role he and other businesses play in protecting the health of the community. “I couldn’t stomach the idea of encouraging visitors to stay with us during the pandemic, without taking steps to protect the Rangeley community. The Safety Pledge asks local businesses to take some very simple steps that will help to protect their employees, customers, friends, and neighbors. It also puts Rangeley on the map as a top-notch destination that prioritizes the safety of its visitors.”

David Miller, president of Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, says, “Rangeley is a community where people care about each other, and our businesses. Like others around Maine, many of our businesses are suffering during the pandemic. How can we get people to come to Rangeley and support our businesses in the midst of our uncertain times? The Safety Pledge is our modest attempt to do that.”

The pledge has five components:

1. We prioritize the health and safety of our patrons, our employees, and our community.

2. We meet or exceed all CDC and State of Maine guidelines for opening and operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. We are asking our patrons, our employees, and our community to offer suggestions for safety enhancements.

4. We are implementing protocols specific to our establishments, that meet or exceed CDC and State of Maine guidelines.

5. We are encouraging our community and guests to practice physical distancing, to wear face coverings when in proximity of others, and to frequently wash or sanitize hands.

State and CDC guidelines vary by business type. The document below, “State of Maine COVID19 Guidelines – Highlights,” summarizes the most important requirements for face coverings, physical distancing, cleanliness, and screening.

Laura Reynolds, co-owner of Portage Tap House, says customers have responded positively to the pledge. “Customers seem appreciative of the measures we’ve taken to keep them, and us, safe. I’ve had several customers tell me they will only go to places that are following the State guidelines.”

The “Rangeley Rises” motto was started by a group of Rangeley teachers this spring. It refers to the community’s tradition of rising to the occasion in times of need. To learn more, go to RangeleyRises.com.

For more information, or to connect with a business that has taken a pledge, please contact Kate deLutio at (207) 766-1633 or [email protected]

The following businesses have taken the Rangeley Rises Safety Pledge:

Alpine Shop

Bald Mountain Camps Resort

Blue Flame Gas & Rangeley Fireplace & Stove Co

Books, Lines & Thinkers: Rangeley Region Bookstore

Classic Provisions

Country Club Inn

Dead River Co.

Dom’s Auto & Jeep Repair

Ecopelagicon

Evergreen Golf Club

Fieldstone Cottages

Forks In The Air

Furbish Brew House

GML Home Inspection Services

Jannace’s Backwoods

Just Add Water Floating Camps

Just Desserts Bakery

Kerry Gardner DBA High Street Hair

Koob’s Garage

Lakeside Convenience & Marina

Loon Lodge Inn & Restaurant

Maine Forestry Museum

Mark Beauregard, Inc.

Mike Cerminara Landscaping

Mingo Springs Golf Course

Mo’s Variety

Moose Alley

Mooselook Guided Adventures

Moosely Bagels

Morton & Furbish Real Estate

Morton & Furbish Vacation Rentals

Mountain Miracles Med Spa

Noyes Real Estate Agency

Oquossoc Grocery

Oquossoc Marine

Outdoor Heritage Museum

Parkside & Main

Pine Tree Frosty

Pleasant Street Inn Bed & Breakfast

Portage Tap House

Rangeley Delivery

Rangeley Friends of the Arts/Lakeside Theater

Rangeley Guides’ & Sportsmen’s Assn

Rangeley Health & Wellness

Rangeley History Museum

Rangeley Inn & Tavern

Rangeley Lake Real Estate

Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply & Welcome Home

Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

Rangeley Lakes Historical Society

Rangeley Lakes Resort

Rangeley Lakes Trails Center

Rangeley Manor Cottage Association

Rangeley Public Library

Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking

Rangeley Vacation Rentals

Red Onion Restaurant

RKH Tile

Saddleback MAINE

Saddleview Farm

Sarges Pub & Grub

SK Quality Fuels

Spirits Bar & Grill

Sundown Cottages

Sunset Cleaning, LLC

Tina M. Falasco, LMT

The Blue Orchid

The Farmers Daughter

The Gingerbread House

The Inner Eye

Touch the Wild Gallery/Nick Leadley Nature Photography

Wiles Remembrance Center

WRGY Community Radio

« Previous

Next »