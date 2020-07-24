We are doing our part here at the Franklin County Animal shelter to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. We will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

The pet of the week is Jasper and he has this to say: Hi! My name is Jasper. I am a sweet, outgoing, playful dude that knows basic commands and would do well in a structured and energetic home. I love to play ball and I LOVE people! I am selective with my dog friends, and I need to go to a home without cats. I can be a little food guardy, so I would probably do best in a home without small children.

