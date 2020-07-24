Charges

Lewiston

• Marcus Kelly, 33, of 79 Birch St., on a charge of domestic threatening, 1:45 a.m. Friday at that address.

Auburn

• Trevor Saunders, 21, of 21 Stevens Mill Park Road, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:21 a.m. Friday on Court Street.

• Isaiah Cruz, 39, of 210 Park St., on charges of assault, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest, 8:14 a.m. Friday at Hannaford at 95 Spring St.

