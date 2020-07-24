The Sears department store at the Maine Mall in South Portland will close in mid-September after nearly 50 years of operation.

Craig Gorris, manager of the Brookfield Properties-owned mall, confirmed the closing and said that Sears officials have told him that the retail outlet and mall anchor’s last day of operation will be Sept. 13. A Sears spokesman declined to comment on the impending closure.

The iconic retailer has been struggling for years. Sears was once the largest retailer in the world, but sales and profits have been lost in recent years to online giants such as Amazon.

The coronavirus pandemic has also hit bricks-and-mortar retailers hard. On Thursday, Ascena Retail Group, owner of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant stores, filed for bankruptcy protection and said it would close stores as part of its reorganization. It has not identified those stores yet.

Sears owns its property at the mall, along with a restaurant site in the parking lot that houses Mexican eatery On the Border, so the company would have to make any determination regarding whether it would sell the site or sign a tenant to take up occupancy.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: