(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at West Coast

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne

AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The e.p.t 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BOXING
2 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Top Rank: Joe Joyce vs. Michael Wallisch (Heavyweights), London (taped)

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Samsung at Kia

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — LG at Doosan

LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.

NBC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

1:35 p.m.

NESN — Baltimore at Boston

2 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

4 p.m.

FOX — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

7 p.m.

FOX — NY Yankees at Washington

9 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: LA Lakers vs. Orlando, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Miami vs. Utah, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

RUGBY
3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Montreal, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Liga MX: León at Guadalajara

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. New England, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS
12 p.m.

CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: San Diego vs. Washington

WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.

ABC — Los Angeles vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

