|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, July 25
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide
|1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at West Coast
|4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne
|AUTO RACING
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The e.p.t 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|BOXING
|2 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Top Rank: Joe Joyce vs. Michael Wallisch (Heavyweights), London (taped)
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Samsung at Kia
|3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — LG at Doosan
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|4 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
1:35 p.m.
NESN — Baltimore at Boston
|2 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
|4 p.m.
FOX — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
|7 p.m.
FOX — NY Yankees at Washington
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Diego
|NBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: LA Lakers vs. Orlando, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|4 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Miami vs. Utah, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|RUGBY
|3 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch
|3:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Montreal, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — Liga MX: León at Guadalajara
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. New England, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin
|2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: San Diego vs. Washington
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|3 p.m.
ABC — Los Angeles vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
In rebuttal, Ed Spencer and Chuck Leithiser: Fixing Maine’s waste hierarchy
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: Use of federal officers certainly justified
-
Opinion
Sandra Howard, in rebuttal: CMP project a bad deal for Maine
-
Opinion
Martha Ridlon: Tired of political ads
-
Opinion
Thomas Standard: Troublemakers not tolerated here