AUGUSTA — UMA Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the University of Maine at Augusta’s 2020 Spring full-time dean’s list.
Androscoggin County
Joshua Caron, Auburn; Emily Grieve, Auburn; Ouseiny Ousmane, Auburn; Jake Pelletier, Auburn; Carrie Sachse, Auburn; Bailey Davis, Durham; William Thornton, Durham; Cheryl Cunningham, Greene; Drew Greco, Greene; Zachary Emmons, Leeds; Kyle Knight, Leeds; Ashley Sturtevant, Leeds; Nathan Deshaies, Lewiston; John Leblond, Lewiston; Mariah Madore, Lewiston; Bill Reed, Lewiston; Seth Adams, Lisbon; Samantha Bolduc, Lisbon Falls; Nik Hamlin, Lisbon Falls; Sarah Jama, Lisbon Falls; Jenn Moody, Lisbon Falls; Alexa Harmatys, Livermore; Dean Harrington, Livermore Falls; Kevin Mitchell, Mechanic Falls; Chris Crowley, Sabattus; Keely Deschaine, Sabattus; Benjamin Wight, Turner; and Amy Cooley, Wales.
Franklin County
Jared Brown, Farmington; Michael Chapman, Farmington; Miranda Chapman, Farmington; Amanda Costa, Farmington; Destiny Daigle, Jay; Jenny Welch, Jay; Olivia Ryan, Madrid Twp; Jordan Smith, New Sharon; Matt Hosie, Wilton; Chelsea Kane, Wilton; and Nick Richardson, Wilton.
Kennebec County
Adrianna Sirois, Fayette; Sierra Weaver, Fayette; Alyssa Albert, Litchfield; Kaitie St Jean, Litchfield; Jennifer Twadelle, Litchfield; Wade Coulombe, Monmouth; Morgan Crocker, Monmouth; Haylee Langlois, Monmouth; Beth Larrabee, Monmouth; Madison Richard, Monmouth; Maddi Duval, Mount Vernon; Kaeti Butterfield, North Monmouth; Elizabeth Shardlow, North Monmouth; Liz Cushing, Readfield; Katherine Lehr, Readfield; Leo Porter, Readfield; and Jay Esmahan, Wayne.
Oxford County
Jillian DeLallo, Bryant Pond; Kerri Kimball, Canton; Ashley Walker, Canton; Matraca Bellegarde, Dixfield; Carly Welch, Dixfield; Rob Bott, Hartford; Marissa Crosby, Mexico; Courtney Harmon, Mexico; Sa’lyn Knowlton, Mexico; Jessica Paine, Otisfield; Danielle Atter, Oxford; Brianna Green, Oxford; Devon Willard, Oxford; David Abbott-Milligan, West Paris; and Emma Files, West Paris.
