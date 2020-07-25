After another evening of tolerating multiple and repetitive political ads, I decided to express my opinion of them.

I thought there would be some respite following the recent primaries but, nay, the ads continue on, mostly for Susan Collins versus Sara Gideon.

Apparently that is where the millions of campaign dollars go.

I am concerned that those same ads will continue until Nov. 3. Some oversight as to quantity of ads per hour would be helpful.

There must be another way.

Martha Ridlon, Lewiston

