Androscoggin County

• Tyler Goyette, 25, of Lisbon, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:20 p.m. Friday at 17 Whispering Pines Drive in Lisbon.

• Michael Iannotti, 42, of Leeds, on a probation hold, 3:54 p.m. Saturday at 304 Lake Shore Drive in Leeds.

Lewiston

• Wylie Harris, 62, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 7:11 p.m. Friday at 182 Ash St.

• Noor Hussein, 25, of Lewiston, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 11:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ash and Howard streets.

• Rahman Williams, 38, of Brooklyn, New York, on charges of domestic violence stalking and harassment by telephone, 2:16 a.m. Saturday on Bartlett Street.

filed under: